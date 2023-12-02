‘Reacher’ Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Prime Video Series’ Second Season

Dan Clarendon
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in 'Reacher'
Prime Video

Reacher

Reacher Season 3 is within reach. Prime Video announced today that it has renewed the action series for a third season, the news coming nearly two weeks before Season 2’s premiere on the platform.

Alan Ritchson, who stars as military police investigator Jack Reacher, gave fans the renewal update in a video from the set of Season 3. Prime Video screened the clip at its panel today at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil, and it’s yours for the viewing below.

Describing December as “a season of surprises,” Ritchson panned the camera to show off a “Reacher 3” director’s chair on the set. “We’re officially underway,” he told fans.

The actor also offered a sneak peek of the upcoming second season, which will start streaming on Friday, December 15.

As Prime Video touts in a press release, Reacher Season 1 quickly became of the streaming service’s five most-watched original seasons ever, both in the U.S. and abroad. Now Prime Video is bringing Seasons 2 and 3 to more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

In Season 2, Reacher “receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one,” Prime Video teases. “Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos).”

Alan Ritchson in 'Reacher' Season 2

Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

That team “begin[s] to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them — and who will die next,” the press release adds. “Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.”

Reacher, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios, is based on the novels by Lee Child, who executive-produces the series alongside Ritchson, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, and showrunner Nick Santora. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid serve as executives-in-charge of the series for Skydance Television.

Reacher Season 2 Premiere, Friday, December 15, Prime Video

