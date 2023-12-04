‘Night Court’ Season 2: Marsha Warfield & More Possible Guest Stars

NBC‘s Night Court reboot has resumed production following the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The network announced on November 20 that Night Court would return before the year is up with a special holiday episode on December 23, and then Season 2 will officially premiere on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

With the premiere date just around the corner, let’s dive into who could be appearing in the Night Court Season 2 cast.

The Night Court Season 1 finale featured a cameo fans of the 1984 Night Court had been waiting for. Marsha Warfield, who played Roz in the original series, appeared in the last moments of Season 1. (Sadly, Richard Moll, who played the bailiff, Bull, in the original series, died on October 26.) Roz and John Larroquette‘s Dan Fielding were shocked to see each other in the New Orleans night court over which Dan presided as judge.

Warfield told TV Insider after the finale that she is “absolutely” coming back for Season 2. The plan for her cameo was always for it to be a setup for her Season 2 guest star arc. “Yes, indeed. All questions will be answered. All will become clear,” Warfield said. “We’ll get to know who she is now, what she’s up to now, and get to enjoy that part. I did! I enjoyed the way they wrote the show that I got to perform in.”

Roz is sure to be featured in Season 2, but one possible guest star isn’t as sure of a thing, although fans would undoubtedly like to see her return. Faith Ford appeared in Season 1 Episode 7 as Abby Stone’s (Melissa Rauch) mom, Gina. In the episode, Abby learned that the story of how her mother and late father, Judge Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson), met was a farce. They didn’t meet on a Ferris wheel like she was led to believe. Rather, they met when Gina was facing jail time in Harry’s night court, and Dan was prosecuting her.

There’s plenty of ways to incorporate Abby’s mother into more Night Court stories. While the cast for Season 2 hasn’t been announced, Ford previously told TV Insider she would return if they asked.

“Well, you know what, I’ll tell you one thing, I absolutely hope so. Everything is based on how it’s received. If I had to judge it by what people here in Louisiana think, yes!” she said with a laugh. “But who knows about the world out there? So let’s hope everybody likes it, and they like what we felt, and it comes across to them, and then maybe they’ll wanna see more. That’s how I see it.”

Gina and Dan sparred a lot during “Blood Moon Binga,” creating a fun rivalry that had to be kept secret from Abby for most of the episode. Ford, who’s known Larroquette for a long time, says she looks forward to the possibility of squabbling with him on-screen again.

“Oh, John, there’s already conflict there, which I love. Conflict is my favorite. Gimme more of that,” Ford said. “Let me just tell you something [about] John: We can go there. And the fact that his character’s from Louisiana, even though my character isn’t, I can spar with him any day.”

Additional guest stars from Season 1 were SNL alum Melissa Villaseñor, Lyric Lewis, Kurt Fuller, Wendie Malick, Pete Holmes, Johnny Weir, Stephnie Weir, and Tara Lipinski. Who are you most hoping to see come back in Season 2?

Night Court, Special Holiday Episode, Saturday, December 23, 8:30/7:30c, NBC

Night Court, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 2, 8/7c, NBC