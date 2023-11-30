‘Elementary’ Joins Start TV Network’s Lineup With New Year’s Marathon

Elementary is coming to Start TV Network, and in celebration of the show’s addition to the lineup, the network will air a New Year’s Day marathon before it moves to its regular timeslots at 12 pm and 1 pm ET/PT Monday through Sunday.

Starring Lucy Liu and Jonny Lee Miller, Elementary originally aired for seven seasons on CBS from 2012 to 2019. Following Detective Sherlock Holmes (Miller) and Dr. Joan Watson (Liu), the procedural drama is based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes novels and is set in modern-day Manhattan.

Elementary is just the latest series to join Start TV’s lineup of dramas showcasing intelligent and empowered female characters. Other series in the network’s lineup include Medium, Crossing Jordan, The Closer, and Rizzoli & Isles, to name a few.

Serving up a fresh take on the Sherlock Holmes story, Elementary‘s Holmes is a police consultant living in New York City who has recently gotten out of a drug rehabilitation program. His sober companion following the stint is none other than former surgeon-turned-addiction specialist Dr. Joan Watson. Hired to support his post-rehab lifestyle, Dr. Watson soon learns that she also has a talent for investigation.

Together, the duo demonstrates an uncanny knack for solving cases, bringing viewers along for their exciting adventures.

Start TV launches the series on the network with its New Year’s Day marathon featuring 28 episodes on January 1, starting at 8 am ET/PT and continuing through January 2 at Noon ET/PT. On January 2, Elementary will settle into its regular time period with episodes airing at 12pm ET/PT and 1 pm ET/PT. Other titles in the Start TV lineup include Covert Affairs, Cold Case, Unforgettable, Major Crimes, and In Plain Sight.

Don’t miss it for yourself; mark your calendar for the Elementary marathon on Start TV this New Year’s Day.

Elementary, New Year’s Day Marathon, Monday, January 1, 2024, 8 am ET/PT, Start TV