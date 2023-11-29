Frances Sternhagen Dies: ‘Cheers’ Actress Who Played Cliff Clavin’s Mom Was 93

Frances Sternhagen, the Tony-winning actress known for playing Esther Clavin on the beloved sitcom Cheers has died at the age of 93.

News of her death was announced by her son, actor John Carlin, on Instagram. Dying of natural causes, Carlin’s statement to his followers reads:

“Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday. I will post more soon, but for now I just want to give thanks for the remarkable gift of an artist and human being that was Frances Sternhagen.”

“She was beloved by many,” he continued. “I’m very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner. We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another. I was about to board a plane for London when I got the news, and am there now. Set to perform some new songs (one of which was inspired by her) this weekend. She always encouraged my writing, and enjoyed my singing. I’ll fly back very early the next day. Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived.”

As mentioned above, Sternhagen was known for her role as Esther on Cheers, playing mom to John Ratzenberger‘s postman Cliff Clavin. Known best as a stage actress for her work in productions of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Equus, Angel, On Golden Pond, and Morning’s at Seven, she won the Tony for Best Featured Actress and Play in 1974 and 1995 for Neil Simon’s The Good Doctor and Augustus Goetz’s The Heiress.

Her television appearances were numerous. She played Millicent Carter in ER, mother to Noah Wyle‘s Dr. Carter. Featured in Sex and the City as Bunny MacDougal, mother of Kyle MacLachlan‘s Trey, and mother to Kyra Sedgwick‘s Brenda Leigh Johnson from The Closer. She also appeared in The Defenders, The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd, Law & Order, Tales From the Crypt, The Simpsons, and Parenthood to name a few.

Additionally, Sternhagen made her mark on film as well, appearing in Up the Down Staircase, The Hospital, Fedora, and Bright Lights, Big City in which she featured alongside Michael J. Fox.