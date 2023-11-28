‘CSI: Miami’ & ’24’ Star Evan Ellingson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Evan Ellingson‘s cause of death has been announced following his passing on November 6. But the exact circumstances have not been disclosed.

The death of the performer who is known for his roles in shows such as CSI: Miami and 24, plus movies including My Sister’s Keeper has officially been ruled an “accident,” per the coroner’s report, according to People.

Earlier in November, it was reported that Ellingson, who was 35, died in the bedroom of his Fontana, California home. An autopsy was conducted and the details were listed on November 28. Beyond, the “accident” classification, no other details regarding Ellingson’s death have been revealed at this time.

Known best as a child star, Ellingson’s TV career included playing Kyle Harmon, son of David Caruso’s Horatio Caine on CSI: Miami. He also appeared as Josh, nephew to Kiefer Sutherland‘s Jack Bauer on 24. Other TV credits of Ellingson’s included a regular role on Complete Savages, as well as parts in Bones, Mad TV, Titus, and General Hospital.

Ellingson hadn’t acted in more than 10 years when news of his death surfaced with his last appearance being a 2010 episode of CSI: Miami. When his death was first announced by TMZ, Ellingson’s father reportedly told the outlet that he’d struggled with drugs in the past but was doing better living in a sober living home.

Upon his death, Ellingson was remembered fondly by his My Sister’s Keeper costar Abigail Breslin. “Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills,” Breslin wrote on social media.

“He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull), and he was energetic and the life of the party,” she continued. “I didn’t keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with.”