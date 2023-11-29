How Matt Lauer Has Changed His Life & Ditched Friends Since ‘Today’ Firing 6 Years Ago

Matt Lauer, who was fired from NBC’s Today show in 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct, has “drastically changed his social circle” over the past six years.

As reported by People, Lauer stepped out of the limelight after multiple accusations of sexual abuse and, according to a source, “iced out many old friends, even people who stuck by him after the Today show.”

The insider said that Lauer is living “a fairly good life,” but much different from the one he enjoyed while anchoring the long-running NBC daytime show.

“It’s a very quiet lifestyle, but he has nothing to complain about,” the source shared. “He is dating; he’s close with his kids. He still held on to the huge horse farm he shared with [ex-wife] Annette [Roque] on Long Island and they manage it together. They’ve navigated that fairly well.”

A second source revealed that Lauer “sold his house in the Hamptons” because “he wants to spend more time at his place in New Zealand… He feels peace there, loves it, loves the people, and it’s good for his productivity level.”

Another source told the publication that, despite selling his property and cutting down his social circle, he is “still going strong” with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, whom he started dating in 2019.

“Matt still gets trash talked, and he doesn’t want to give people any added options for it, so he and Shamin keep a very low profile,” another insider added, explaining how Lauer and Abas like to keep their relationship private.

“They are still seriously dating and get along well. She has her own life away from him with her international PR and events firm, and her horse,” the source added. “She has taken up competitive jumping and loves it. Her friends are impressed with her athletic ability.”

The source continued, “I don’t know if marriage is in the cards any time soon, but they have a good relationship.”

Another noted that Abas “has a full life in the U.S.” and “would be surprised if she would ever leave any of this permanently. Visits to New Zealand are one thing, but a permanent move doesn’t make sense.”

Lauer also gets on great with his children, sons Thijs, 17, and Jack, 22 and daughter Romy, 20, according to another source.

“Matt has a healthy and loving relationship with his kids and has been a good dad,” the insider said, noting that he also maintains a good friendship with former Today co-host Bryant Gumbel.

“Matt loves Bryant and vice versa and their long time friendship has really helped Matt through all of the issues he has faced in the last few years,” the source said. “Matt has some projects he is working on, and Bryant has been encouraging and inspirational for him. They talk regularly.”

Lauer’s broadcast career began as a local news personality on WNBC in New York City before going on to gain national exposure as the news anchor for The Today Show from 1994 to 1997. He moved into the co-host position on NBC’s Today from 1997, where he served until his termination in 2017.

He was fired after a former NBC employee, later identified as Brooke Nevils, claimed that he had sexually harassed her. She went public in Ronan Farrow’s 2019 book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and Conspiracy to Protect Predators, where she alleged Lauer raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Following Nevils’ accusation, several more women came forward with similar claims against Lauer. The former news anchor accepted some responsibility for his behavior but insisted all his encounters with Nevils were consensual.