HGTV ‘Celebrity IOU’ to Include Ray Romano, Mayim Bialik and Fran Drescher

The star-studded series Celebrity IOU on HGTV is set to kick off the New Year with a bang, premiering its upcoming eight-episode season on New Year’s Day.

In these one-hour episodes, famous figures express their gratitude to special friends and mentors by surprising them with home renovations. Collaborating with HGTV stars and series executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott, the celebrities will share personal stories of appreciation, leading them to break through walls, make custom design choices, and dream big to deliver breathtaking home transformations for the special people in their lives.

The upcoming season of Celebrity IOU will feature actress and Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik, Sterling K. Brown, Rosario Dawson, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Ray Romano, Zoe Saldaña, and Fran Drescher.

“Every little moment working on these heartfelt renovations is incredibly meaningful,” said Jonathan. “Drew and I can’t wait to help each celebrity tackle renovation and design while also having fun in the process. It’s all part of the journey that makes the big reveals for their loved ones even more worth it.”

“The celebrities jump right in season after season because of their gratitude for amazing people,” said Drew. “Every reveal is an emotional roller coaster. Nothing is sweeter than handing the keys back to someone who is truly deserving of a life-changing home renovation.”

In the premiere episode, Romano will join forces with the Scott brothers to renovate an outdated main suite into a boutique-inspired luxury retreat for his close friend and assistant of 23 years, Christy. Despite being a demolition first-timer, Romano will enthusiastically tear out old tiles, demo through walls, and wield power tools to create a striking bedroom with a beautiful built-in storage unit and a spa-like bathroom featuring an Italian marble vanity and soaking tub.

At 9 p.m., Faris will collaborate with Drew and Jonathan to revamp cabinets and select modern, eclectic finishes, surprising her best friend of 24 years with a chic kitchen and dining area, complete with a hidden speakeasy bar.

The season will unfold with more personalized room redesigns on tight timelines, including a serene backyard oasis with a writing and yoga studio and a main floor makeover, bringing a contemporary look with a light, bright style.

Exclusive content from the new episodes can be found on HGTV’s digital platforms on HGTV’s website. Additionally, the episodes will be available for streaming on Max on Mondays at 8 p.m. starting January 1.

Celebrity IOU, Season Premiere, Monday, January 1, 2024, 8/7c, HGTV