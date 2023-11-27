‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season 4 Trailer: Baby Talk & New Arrivals

Masterpiece has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of All Creatures Great and Small, which is set to premiere on PBS on January 7.

In this new season, Nicholas Ralph returns to portray country vet James Herriot, now happily wedded to Helen Herriot, played by Rachel Shenton. Samuel West reprises his role as James’ unpredictable mentor Siegfried Farnon, while Anna Madeley continues as Mrs. Hall, the matriarch of Skeldale House. Patricia Hodge also returns as the eccentric Mrs. Pumphrey, along with her Pekingese Tricki, played by Derek the dog.

Set in the spring of 1940 amidst the backdrop of war-torn Europe, the community in Darrowby is coming together in unprecedented ways. With Tristan away on military service, Siegfried and James enlist the help of additional hands for the practice, including the highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle and student vet Richard Carmody. Despite the uncertainty of James potentially being called up for service, Helen and James contemplate their future and the possibility of starting a family.

One familiar face missing from the show will be Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon). After enlisting in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, his character said an emotional goodbye to brother Siegfried in the Season 3 finale.

In the footage above, we get quick shots of some cows and sheep and hear a vow from the Herriots that the animals come first. A new assistant arrives from London. We also see that the couple is talking about starting a family, with Helen seemingly very keen to become a mom. “I’m just not sure what we’re waiting for,” she says. To find out James’ reaction, we’ll just have to tune in when the show returns.

Season 4 comprises seven episodes and promises another captivating chapter in the Masterpiece series.

All Creatures Great and Small is a Playground production for Channel 5 and Masterpiece with All3Media International.

The fourth season coincides with the return of Miss Scarlet and The Duke, which also kicks off its fourth season on the same night.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 4 Premiere, January 7, 2024, 8/7c, PBS