PBS Sets 2024 Premieres for ‘All Creatures Great and Small,’ ‘Call the Midwife’ & More

PBS has set premiere dates for the new year as Winter 2024 looks forward to new episodes of Finding Your Roots, All Creatures Great and Small, and Call the Midwife among others.

Slated to arrive between January and March, we’re breaking down all the need-to-know dates, below:

January 2024

Monday, January 1

Great Performances, “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2024” – 8pm ET

Tuesday, January 2

Finding Your Roots (Season 10) – 8pm ET

American Masters, “HOPPER: An American Love Story” – 9pm ET

A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy – 10pm ET

Sunday, January 7

Miss Scarlett and the Duke on Masterpiece (Season 4) – 8pm ET

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (Season 4) – 9pm ET

Funny Woman – 10pm ET

Monday, January 8

Antiques Roadshow (Season 28) – 8pm ET

The Cost of Inheritance: An America Reframed Special – 10pm ET

Tuesday, January 9

Independent Lens, “Beyond Utopia” – 9pm ET

Wednesday, January 10

Nature, “Big Little Journeys” – 8pm ET

Monday, January 15

POV, “Brief Tender Light” – 10pm ET

Monday, January 22

Independent Lens, “Racists Trees” – 10pm ET

Tuesday, January 23

American Experience, “Nazi Town, USA” – 9pm ET

Monday, January 29

Independent Lens, “Razing Liberty Square” – 10pm ET

Tuesday, January 30

Frontline, “Trump on Trial” – 10pm ET

Wednesday, January 31

Nature, “Gorilla” – 8pm ET

Nova, “When Whales Could Walk” – 9pm ET

February 2024

Monday, February 5

Independent Lens, “Sister Una Lives a Good Death” – 10pm ET

Wednesday, February 7

Nature, “Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster” – 8pm ET

Nova, “Easter Island Origins” – 9pm ET

Friday, February 9

Gospel Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates Jr. – 9pm ET

Monday, February 12

Gospel – 9pm ET

Wednesday, February 14

Nature, “Flyaways” – 8pm ET

Nova, “Building the Eiffel Tower” – 9pm ET

Friday, February 16

Great Performances, “The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry” – 9pm ET

Monday, February 19

Independent Lens, “Breaking the News” – 10pm ET

Tuesday, February 20

American Experience, “Fly With Me” – 9pm ET

Wednesday, February 21

Nature, “Patrick and the Whale” – 8pm ET

Nova, “Hunt for the Oldest DNA” – 9pm ET

Friday, February 23

Great Performances, “George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum” – 9pm ET

March 2024

Sunday, March 17

Call the Midwife (Season 13) – 8pm ET

Nolly on Masterpiece – 9pm ET

Monday, March 18

POV, “unseen” – 10pm ET

Wednesday, March 22

Family Business – 9pm ET

Monday, March 25

Independent Lens, “Greener Pastures” – 10pm ET

Tuesday, March 26

American Experience, “The Life Savers” – 9pm ET

Wednesday, March 27

Nova, “AI Revolution” – 9pm ET

Friday, March 29

American Masters, “Moynihan” – 9pm ET