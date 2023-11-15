PBS Sets 2024 Premieres for ‘All Creatures Great and Small,’ ‘Call the Midwife’ & More
PBS has set premiere dates for the new year as Winter 2024 looks forward to new episodes of Finding Your Roots, All Creatures Great and Small, and Call the Midwife among others.
Slated to arrive between January and March, we’re breaking down all the need-to-know dates, below:
January 2024
Monday, January 1
Great Performances, “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2024” – 8pm ET
Tuesday, January 2
Finding Your Roots (Season 10) – 8pm ET
American Masters, “HOPPER: An American Love Story” – 9pm ET
A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy – 10pm ET
Sunday, January 7
Miss Scarlett and the Duke on Masterpiece (Season 4) – 8pm ET
All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (Season 4) – 9pm ET
Funny Woman – 10pm ET
Monday, January 8
Antiques Roadshow (Season 28) – 8pm ET
The Cost of Inheritance: An America Reframed Special – 10pm ET
Tuesday, January 9
Independent Lens, “Beyond Utopia” – 9pm ET
Wednesday, January 10
Nature, “Big Little Journeys” – 8pm ET
Monday, January 15
POV, “Brief Tender Light” – 10pm ET
Monday, January 22
Independent Lens, “Racists Trees” – 10pm ET
Tuesday, January 23
American Experience, “Nazi Town, USA” – 9pm ET
Monday, January 29
Independent Lens, “Razing Liberty Square” – 10pm ET
Tuesday, January 30
Frontline, “Trump on Trial” – 10pm ET
Wednesday, January 31
Nature, “Gorilla” – 8pm ET
Nova, “When Whales Could Walk” – 9pm ET
February 2024
Monday, February 5
Independent Lens, “Sister Una Lives a Good Death” – 10pm ET
Wednesday, February 7
Nature, “Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster” – 8pm ET
Nova, “Easter Island Origins” – 9pm ET
Friday, February 9
Gospel Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates Jr. – 9pm ET
Monday, February 12
Gospel – 9pm ET
Wednesday, February 14
Nature, “Flyaways” – 8pm ET
Nova, “Building the Eiffel Tower” – 9pm ET
Friday, February 16
Great Performances, “The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry” – 9pm ET
Monday, February 19
Independent Lens, “Breaking the News” – 10pm ET
Tuesday, February 20
American Experience, “Fly With Me” – 9pm ET
Wednesday, February 21
Nature, “Patrick and the Whale” – 8pm ET
Nova, “Hunt for the Oldest DNA” – 9pm ET
Friday, February 23
Great Performances, “George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum” – 9pm ET
March 2024
Sunday, March 17
Call the Midwife (Season 13) – 8pm ET
Nolly on Masterpiece – 9pm ET
Monday, March 18
POV, “unseen” – 10pm ET
Wednesday, March 22
Family Business – 9pm ET
Monday, March 25
Independent Lens, “Greener Pastures” – 10pm ET
Tuesday, March 26
American Experience, “The Life Savers” – 9pm ET
Wednesday, March 27
Nova, “AI Revolution” – 9pm ET
Friday, March 29
American Masters, “Moynihan” – 9pm ET