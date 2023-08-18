‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Every Taylor Swift Song in Season 2

Every Taylor Swift Song in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 so far, featuring Christopher Briney, Lola Tung, and Gavin Casalegno as Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah
It's Not Summer Without You

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Episodes 1-8.]

The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s second season has come to a close, but fans are still eager to break down more than just the love triangle at the center of it all, especially the catchy soundtrack accompanying the show including which Taylor Swift songs made the cut.

As viewers who tuned in last season will recall, the singer’s music played a prominent role in various scenes, helping to highlight Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah’s (Gavin Casalegno) story. Among the tunes were “The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version),” “False God,” “Lover,” “Cruel Summer,” and “This Love (Taylor’s Version).” While fans were certainly looking forward to the inclusion of Swift’s music since book series author and showrunner Jenny Han said that there would be nine songs from the singer featured this time around, all has finally been revealed.

At the time, Han prompted her fans to guess which songs made the cut, and we’re giving them the chance to check their lists because we’re breaking down all of the Taylor Swift tunes featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, below. Let us know which scene and song combo was your favorite from Season 2 in the comments.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Prime Video

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - Season 2
Prime Video

"This Love (Taylor's Version)" — Episode 1

In Season 1, Belly and Conrad share their first kiss while “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” plays in the background. When Season 2 picks up during the same summer, the song makes a minor reprise while the pair walk back from the beach towards the big house their families stay in together. It’s a fun callback for a first tune.

Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

"Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)" — Episode 1

Fresh off of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)” plays towards the end of Episode 1. Set in the present timeline, Belly lies on her bed and reflects on the time she spent with Conrad when they were together before a breakup that is played out in Episode 3. As she scrolls through photos on her phone, the sorrowful song is a fitting one with lyrics like, “So I’ll watch your life in pictures like you used to watch me sleep/And I feel you forget me like I used to feel you breathe/ And I’ll keep up with our old friends just to ask them how you are/Hope it’s nice where you are.”

Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

"Hey Stephen (Taylor's Version)" — Episode 2

A callback to Han’s books, Steven’s (Sean Kaufman) ringtone on Belly’s phone happens to be “Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version).” An ode to his name, the song plays a couple of times in Episode 2 when Steven tries calling his little sister after she sneaks away from home to help Jeremiah find Conrad, who is missing.

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung as Conrad and Belly in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

"invisible string" — Episode 2

During a pivotal flashback in Episode 2, Belly and Conrad visit the Cousins Beach house around Christmas time. There, they gallivant in the sand during a rain of snow flurries set to Swift’s “invisible string,” a song from her 2020 album folklore. It’s a high point in the couple’s relationship, and the song’s lyrics paint a picture of two individuals tied together inexplicably by none other than an “invisible string.” The lyrics for this song read, “Time, mystical time/cutting me open, then healing me fine./Were there clues I didn’t see?/Isn’t it just so pretty to think/all along there were some invisible string tying you to me?”

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

"Sweet Nothing" — Episode 4

In a flashback to her younger years, Belly remembers an occasion when she and Conrad took a trip to the boardwalk at Cousins Beach. Excited to be there with her crush, Belly is soon heartbroken when she realizes Conrad took her out to see a girl he had a crush on. We ultimately learn that this is the day she got her stuffed polar bear, Junior Mint, which Conrad won for her in a game of ring toss. While the scene unfolds, Swift’s Midnights track, “Sweet Nothing” plays in the background.

Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

"Delicate (Taylor's Version)" — Episode 6

In a surprise turn, Swift debuted her first Reputation (Taylor’s Version) tune in the sixth episode as the song, “Delicate (Taylor’s Version),” played in a scene where Belly and Jeremiah are playing around in the pool after he needed some cheering up. Their innocent moment has some romantic undertones though that perfectly fit the song’s lyrics and vibe.

Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

"Snow at the Beach" — Episode 6

After learning the truth about Conrad’s feelings during a fight with Jeremiah, Belly struggles to cope with the reality and as she walks back to the house from the beach, “Snow at the Beach,” from Swift’s album Midnights plays. It also plays as Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman) share a kiss amid the ongoing rager of a party serving as a farewell to the Beck house.

Lola Tung and Rachel Blanchard in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

"Bigger Than The Whole Sky"— Episode 8

During a flashback sequence, Belly visits Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) just before her death. At this point in time, she and Conrad have broken up and Jeremiah still isn’t talking to her. As Belly laments the situation, Susannah promises her that it will be fixed in the end, no matter what happens. As Belly considers this promise of hope in what feels like a hopeless situation, Swift’s “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” from Midnights plays in the background. Lyrics include, “goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, you were bigger than the whole sky, you were more than just a short time,” hinting at the impending end of Susannah’s life and her great impact on Belly’s.

Christopher Briney in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

"exile [feat. Bon Iver]"— Episode 8

After a tense overnight at a motel together after Conrad caught Jeremiah and Belly kissing, Swift’s folklore tune with Bon Iver plays as Belly closes the door on her and Conrad’s romantic ties. Agreeing to be friends, Conrad makes Belly take back the infinity necklace he’d gifted her and walks away with his head held high until he’s outside of the motel room alone. There, Conrad sinks down to the ground and looks like he’s on the edge of a panic attack, making it clear he’s not over Belly.

