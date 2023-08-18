[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Episodes 1-8.]

The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s second season has come to a close, but fans are still eager to break down more than just the love triangle at the center of it all, especially the catchy soundtrack accompanying the show including which Taylor Swift songs made the cut.

As viewers who tuned in last season will recall, the singer’s music played a prominent role in various scenes, helping to highlight Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah’s (Gavin Casalegno) story. Among the tunes were “The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version),” “False God,” “Lover,” “Cruel Summer,” and “This Love (Taylor’s Version).” While fans were certainly looking forward to the inclusion of Swift’s music since book series author and showrunner Jenny Han said that there would be nine songs from the singer featured this time around, all has finally been revealed.

At the time, Han prompted her fans to guess which songs made the cut, and we’re giving them the chance to check their lists because we’re breaking down all of the Taylor Swift tunes featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, below. Let us know which scene and song combo was your favorite from Season 2 in the comments.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Prime Video