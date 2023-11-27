Bruce Willis’ Daughter Scout Shares Touching Video With Her Dad

Scout LaRue Willis, the second eldest daughter of actor Bruce Willis, has shared a video of her and her father spending Thanksgiving weekend together.

The video was posted on Scout’s Instagram Stories and showed her sitting at a dinner table beside her dad, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) earlier this year. In the clip, captioned “My guy,” Scout can be seen clasping Bruce’s hand to her cheek.

In another photo, Scout and Bruce were shown sitting next to each other and holding hands.

The Die Hard star’s family revealed his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis back in February, just one year after he was first diagnosed with aphasia.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “the nerve cell damage caused by frontotemporal dementia leads to loss of function in these brain regions, which variably cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language.”

It’s not known if other members of the Willis family were together for the Thanksgiving holidays, but Bruce’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, did mark the occasion by sharing a throwback photo on her own Instagram page.

“I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving,” Emma captioned the snap, which featured Scout and her sisters, Rumer and Tallulah, her half-sisters, Mabel and Evelyn, as well as her mom, Demi Moore.

The photo is likely from last year, as Rumer is still pregnant in the pic. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actress gave birth to a daughter in April with her partner, musician Derek Richard Thomas. On Thanksgiving Day, she shared photos of her daughter and boyfriend.

Last week, Rumer shared a throwback photo of her own, which showed her dad holding her as a baby. “Really missing my papa today,” she captioned the image.

Bruce’s family have spoken openly about his condition since going public with his diagnosis in February. Emma, in particular, has become a strong advocate for increased awareness of FTD.

“As hard as it was to come forward about Bruce’s FTD diagnosis, I knew I needed to raise my voice to bring awareness to this disease,” Emma wrote in a personal essay for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper earlier this month. “The world needs to know that not all dementia is Alzheimer’s and that not all dementia impacts memory.”

Scout’s younger sister Tallulah was also asked about her father’s condition earlier this month when she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“He is the same,” she said, “which I think, in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for.”