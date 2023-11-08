Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Shares New Update on Her Dad’s Dementia

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis, recently shared an update on her father’s condition during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. She discussed how her father has been coping with his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

“He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for,” the 29-year-old told Drew Barrymore.

She continued, “I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special.”

In February, Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia just one year after he was first diagnosed with aphasia, according to the Willis family. The news came from a joint statement from the family, including his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters, Maybel Ray and Evelyn Penn, as well as his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same,” the statement began. “It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time.”

“Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” they concluded.

When host Barrymore asked why the family has been “so open” about his diagnosis, Tallulah responded, “Well, I think it’s twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness.”

Tallulah also noted that the family “had no idea” about the complications of his condition before he was diagnosed. “If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us,” she continued.

“And part of what’s been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archeologist to my dad’s world, to his little trinkets and doo-dads,” Tallulah shared.

In September, Emma Heming Willis gave an update on the beloved star during an appearance on the Today show on Monday (September 25) alongside Susan Dickinson, the head of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD). Scout and Tallulah praised their stepmother for bravely stepping into the public eye.

Check out the segment below.

Tallulah Willis (@buuski) shares why her family has decided to be so open about her father Bruce Willis’ disease. pic.twitter.com/mNqgPEhGAu — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) November 8, 2023