WandaVision may have premiered over two years ago, but there are still gems to uncover surrounding Marvel’s Disney+ series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

With the release of WandaVision: The Complete Series Collector’s Edition on the horizon with the 4K Ultra HD Steelbook and Blu-ray Steelbook arriving Tuesday, November 28, we have an exclusive first look at some of the behind-the-scenes content fans can enjoy when they snag their own copy.

Chronicling the strange suburban life Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) find themselves living in, WandaVision brings viewers through the decades of television in each episode ranging from black-and-white classics of the ’50s to modern-day mockumentary formats reminiscent of Modern Family.

It’s a “story that can only be told in the medium of television,” Olsen says in the exclusive sneak peek featurette, above. “As an actor, getting to do the style of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s sitcom, even the Modern Family sitcom… it really opened up this part of myself with acting that was such a relief.”

“It’s something that I will walk away with now. Like, I want to go back and do theater so badly,” Olsen adds.

And this is just some of the fun fans can expect from the special Collector’s Edition release. The bonus features include “Through the Eras,” in which the cast and crew discuss how the series moves through different sitcom eras, the Gag Reel, Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, and two deleted scenes, “Ankle Bracelet” and “Mouth to Mouth.”

Don’t miss it for yourself, check out the full exclusive first look, above, and grab your own Collector’s Edition Steelbook when it’s released on November 28. Plus, watch WandaVision anytime on Disney+.

