“It will always take you where you need to go.” So says The Way Home Season 2 teaser, about the pond that allows certain Landrys to time-travel.

The Hallmark Channel time-traveling drama, starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and Evan Williams, returns for its second season on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 9/8c.

The Season 1 finale ended with Kat (Leigh) realizing that her younger brother Jacob went missing as a kid because he, like she and her daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), time-traveled via the pond. Then we saw that it was Kat who’d been running through the woods in white in the 1814 scene that opened the series. “I’ll be back, Jacob, I promise,” she said before jumping in the pond.

Now, in the Season 2 trailer, Kat and Alice go into the pond, but only Alice emerges, yelling out, “What have you done? Where’s my mom?” And Kat also sees herself in a portrait (“My Katherine”) from 1814. Watch the video above for more.

The Way Home Season 2 picks up where the finale left off, with Kat exclaiming to Del (MacDowell) that she knows what happened to Jacob. As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home, mother and daughter uncover unexpected revelations about their origins that bring answers to some questions while new ones are raised.

A question throughout Season 1 was how much Del knew, and now it’s time for her to be clued in. “What is going to launch her into a second season is this allowance of letting people in and acknowledging hurt and acknowledging grief and acknowledging mistakes. And yes, then we have this revelatory statement from Kat that is going to send us into our second season,” executive producer Alexandra Clarke told TV Insider after the finale. “But no matter what Del gets after that, at the start of next season, what we need to focus on is where she’s at from a personal standpoint, when this information or not comes, if that make sense.”

The Way Home Season 2 also stars Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma. The series is a Neshama Entertainment production in association with MarVista Entertainment. Heather Conkie, Clarke, Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Arnie Zipursky, Marly Reed, Suzanne Berger, MacDowell, and Leigh are executive producers. The series is produced by John Calvert. Mitch Geddes serves as executive in charge of production for the studios.

The Way Home, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 21, 2024, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel