The Golden Bachelor is on a Thanksgiving break this week, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing who Gerry Turner will pick to spend the rest of his life with on next week’s season finale.

In last week’s penultimate episode, viewers saw Gerry arrive in Costa Rica for his fantasy suites dates with the two finalists, Leslie, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Theresa, a 70-year-old financial services professional who lives in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

After spending a full day and night with each woman, Gerry said he’d finally figured out which of them he wanted to offer his final rose. Unfortunately, fans were left on a cliffhanger and will have to wait until November 30 to see Gerry’s choice.

But some viewers think they’ve already figured out Gerry’s pick, and it all stems from a sneak peek ABC shared before the season. In a Facebook Group for Golden Bachelor fans, a theory has been picking up steam about a line heard in the teaser when a voice cries, “You made it sound like you chose me!”

Around the 30-second mark in the video below, a voice can be heard saying the above line over a shot of an emotional Ellen Goltzer (who left the show earlier this season) with her head in her hands. However, fans have noted that this isn’t Ellen’s voice and sounds much more like Leslie, whose distinct voice viewers have come to know over the course of the season.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This has led many fans to believe the line from the sneak peek comes from the season finale and is Leslie reacting to Gerry’s rejection. It could be that she was expecting to be picked, especially after the leading man told her, “You’re the one,” during last week’s fantasy suites date.

Leslie seemed to be the favorite over the past couple of episodes, with Gerry growing closer and closer to her each week. But his fantasy suites date with Theresa saw him deepening his feelings for her, with the pair connecting over their similar pasts, including the loss of their spouses.

Does this mean Gerry will ultimately pick Theresa? Is Leslie about to have her heart broken? And is that Leslie’s voice in the sneak peek?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Golden Bachelor, Season Finale, Thursday, November 30, 8/7c, ABC