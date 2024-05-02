Rob Marciano ‘Clashed With Ginger Zee for Years’ Before Firing – Reports

ABC News’ longtime meteorologist, Rob Marciano, was let go by the network earlier this week, and now sources are claiming a “heated screaming match” led to his firing.

According to The Daily Beast, two sources familiar with the situation claimed Marciano went on a tirade against one of the producers of Good Morning America. The outburst was allegedly overheard by the network’s chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, who reported the incident to higher-ups, noting that it wasn’t the first time Marciano had crossed the line on set.

After Zee reported the on-set argument, management decided they’d heard one too many complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years and fired him.

While the exact incident that led to the firing hasn’t been officially confirmed, previous reports have stated Marciano, who joined ABC News in 2014, has a history of temper problems on set. According to Page Six, he was “banned” from the GMA studio in 2022 due to “anger management issues.”

The New York Post also reported that the veteran weatherman “clashed” with Zee for years and that they had a stormy working relationship. “I think she brought out the worst in him. I’m not giving him a pass,” one source told the publication.

Shweta Sharma, who previously worked at the same company as Marciano, spoke to People about her experiences with the meteorologist.

“He was nice but that also wasn’t everyone’s experience with him,” Sharma explained. “There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this.”

However, another source who regularly works with Marciano told People that the claims about his temper are inaccurate based on the Marciano they know.

“Rob is always positive, hands on and never anything but professional. People enjoy working with him and he’s not difficult to work with,” the source claimed, adding that the reports are “vicious” and the “Rob Marciano being portrayed is not the Rob Marciano we know.”

Before joining ABC News, Marciano served as co-anchor on Entertainment Tonight and a meteorologist for CNN. In addition to his GMA appearances, he also provided weather updates for ABC’s nightly news program, World News Tonight.