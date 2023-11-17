‘Golden Bachelor’: Gerry Makes ‘Impossible’ Decision After Fantasy Suite Dates

The penultimate episode of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor saw Gerry and the two finalists, Leslie and Theresa, taking part in the much-anticipated Fantasy Suite dates, and afterward Gerry revealed he had made his decision as to who he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

As viewers know, Gerry has narrowed his choices down to Leslie, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Theresa, a 70-year-old financial services professional who lives in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

The three of them arrived in Costa Rica for the Fantasy Suites, the part of the season where the cameras are switched off and the couple are left alone for the night.

Before the dates, Gerry said the Fantasy Suites are an opportunity to “ask the difficult questions that are strictly between two people and also have the opportunity to be physically intimate with each other.”

In regular Bachelor, the Fantasy Suites are often where the couples have sex, but Gerry showed some hesitation. “I wouldn’t want to rush,” he told host Jesse Palmer in regards to getting sexual with either woman.

“At this age, it’s more gentle, it’s slow, it’s something you can savor,” Gerry added in confessional (per ETOnline). “Because it’s something that’s the most special [thing] you can have.”

On the first date of the night, Gerry and Leslie descended down a cliff to see a waterfall, followed by an intimate dinner where the couple opened up to one another.

Gerry admitted to Leslie that it had been “a long time” since he slept with someone, with Leslie sharing that it’d been a year for her. They also once again expressed their love for one another and how they’d be willing to make things work.

“At the end of the day, I love you, and I want to be with you. I don’t know what that means, but I think we can figure it out,” Leslie said.

Gerry agreed, saying that if the pair commit to each other, it would be “till death do us part.”

“Till death do us part is foreign to me. I’ve never had that,” Leslie replied. “I’ve been searching for it my whole life and even through two marriages… I don’t want to be alone anymore. You’re everything I want, really. I want to do it.”

As for what went down in the Fantasy Suites between Gerry and Leslie, well, that will have to be left to the viewer’s imagination.

“People want to know what happens in these Fantasy Suites. There’s a little bit of curiosity that they want satisfied,” Gerry explained in a confessional. “Quite honestly, I feel like it’s none of their f*****g business.”

He continued, “But I will say this… the relationship with Leslie was significantly improved through the course of our night last night. I saw more of her, a lot more. I feel like she could certainly be the person that I spend the rest of my life with.”

Next up was Gerry’s horseback riding date with Theresa, followed by another enlightening dinner where Theresa confessed her love for Gerry.

“I thought, ‘This is probably why I didn’t find anyone because I was meant to find you,” Theresa said of getting called to take part in the show.”I seriously saw that as fate.”

Before they headed to the Fantasy Suite, Theresa revealed she hadn’t slept with anyone since her husband died. “I’m ready,” she told the cameras. “I want to spend the night with Gerry. Gerry seems just as excited as I am.”

Again, what happened behind closed doors remains a secret, but Gerry seemed smitten when he woke up the next day.

“Waking up with Theresa this morning, I feel like it’s the first day of the rest of my life,” he said in a confessional. “.I realized we understood each other on a very fundamental level… All of the questions or trepidations that I had about Theresa were gone in the first hour or hour and a half of conversation. It was incredible.”

As for Theresa, she stated, “If he asks me to marry him, I would say yes.”

Despite his love for both women, Gerry ended the episode by letting fans know that he’s made a decision.

“I’m in love with both of them, and in each case, I’ve told them ‘I love you.’ With each of them I can see a life together,” he shared. “Life with Leslie would be a very exciting life. She’s adventurous. She looks out for me and I look out for her. But Theresa and I have this bond. We know what the other person is feeling. We know what they’ve been through.”

“This is an impossible task at this moment,” he added. “Someone is going to come out of this situation hurt beyond what I can imagine, and I’m running out of time. At this point, I know I can’t put it off any longer. As hard as it is, I think I’ve made my decision.”

Unfortunately, the show is on break next week for Thanksgiving, so fans will have to wait until the season finale on November 30 to find out Gerry’s final decision.