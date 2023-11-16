‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Drops Big News About Who He Chose

Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is set to make his big decision on November 30, as he will give his final rose to either Theresa Nist or Leslie Fhima.

Ahead of tonight’s (November 16) much-anticipated fantasy suites episode, Gerry spoke with his local newspaper, IndyStar, about life with the woman he chose, plus how he’ll be watching the show play out and his plans for the upcoming holidays.

While he tried not to give anything away, Gerry did say, “I picked the greatest woman in the world” and he has revealed more nuggets about their life together.

As viewers know, Gerry has narrowed his choices down to Leslie, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Theresa, a 70-year-old financial services professional who lives in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

Gerry has told both women he loves them over the past couple of weeks, but he will only be able to pick one to potentially spend the rest of his life with.

As for whether marriage could be on the cards for Gerry and the woman he picked, the silver-haired leading man said, “There’s a lot of possibilities out there. And we have many roads to travel before we get to that. But I’m open to all possibilities today as I was open to all possibilities at the very beginning of this journey.”

He also said that he and “his person” have to resolve the living situation. “We’ve had good conversation about it, and there are a number of options, and we haven’t come to a final conclusion on that,” he shared. “I really like where I live. She really likes where she lives.”

Gerry lives in Indiana and plans to watch the final two episodes of The Golden Bachelor at his home with his neighbors.

“I have neighbors that are watching the house and neighbors that are getting my mail and all that, so I’ll catch up with all of them,” he explained. “I’ve already gotten texts from friends who are going to go to the local bar and grill on Thursday and they want to know if I’ll be there finally.”

He continued, “We’re in the seventh week and I’ve yet to make it to a watch party with my lake friends. I’ve made it to one with my family and I’ve made it to pickleball and I’ve made it to another charity. But this will be the first one that I get with the group of people on the lake.”

Gerry, who has two daughters, Jenny and Angie, said that he will be spending the holidays with his family.

“My oldest daughter (Jenny) always hosts Thanksgiving and she lives in Yorkville, Illinois, which is around the west side of Chicago. I’ll be over there, probably Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at least,” he stated. “And then at Christmas, we’re at my youngest daughter’s, and that tends to be an extended stay because her birthday is the 27th.”

As for his overall experience on the Bachelor franchise, Gerry said he’s “happier today” than he was before the show. “There’s so much more opportunity and I’ve gotten to know so many great people,” he said. “I’ve had great experiences; and my family has had great experiences along with me that they would have never been afforded. So there’s so many positive things.”