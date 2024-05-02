‘And Just Like That…’: Rosie O’Donnell Joins the Cast of Season 3

Rosie O’Donnell (A League of Their Own) has revealed she has joined the cast for the upcoming third season of And Just Like That…, which began production on Wednesday, May 1.

The comedian shared the news on her Instagram, where she posted the front cover of a script for the Sex and the City spinoff’s Season 3 premiere, titled “Outlook Good.” The photo also shows O’Donnell’s name card, which reveals her character is called Mary.

It’s also revealed that the episode will be written and directed by executive producer Michael Patrick King.

“Here comes mary,” O’Donnell captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

And Just Like That… premiered on Max on December 9, 2021, and is a revival and a sequel to HBO’s Sex and the City. It stars original series stars Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Parker, Nixon, and Davis couldn’t contain their excitement as they also took to social media on Wednesday to share snaps from the Season 3 table read. Parker posted a photo of scripts for the first two episodes alongside the caption, “Here. We. Go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Nixon and Davis likewise shared script photos on their Instagram accounts and Stories, building up the anticipation for the new season.

O’Donnell’s casting comes after the exit of two regular cast members, Karen Pittman and Sara Ramirez. Pittman played Nya Wallace across the first two seasons, but stepped away due to scheduling issues as she continues to work on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Netflix’s Forever.

Meanwhile, Ramirez concluded their part as Che Diaz at the end of Season 2, after breaking up with Miranda for good and moving on to explore new relationships. According to Deadline, a production source said that Che’s story came to its natural end.

O’Donnell most recently played Detective Sunday on Showtime’s neo-noir crime drama American Gigolo. She also appeared in an episode of the TV adaptation of A League of Their Own, based on the 1992 film of the same name that shot her to fame. Her previous credits include SMILF, Russian Doll, I Know This Much Is True, and The Fosters.