‘Invincible’ Creator Robert Kirkman Signs Boatload of TV Guide Magazine’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Merch (VIDEO)

Being the creator of The Walking Dead comes with its perks, we’re sure.

But for Robert Kirkman, it can be a hassle sometimes, especially when you’re around to promote the hotly anticipated second season of Invincible.

Following his exclusive interview with TV Insider (soon to come), Kirkman graced us with his signature on several of our TWD merchandise, including some trade paperbacks, TV Guide magazines with the show on the cover, and some blown-up promotional art, among other things. However, the items soon increased in quantity and size before long.

See how Kirkman handles it in the abundance of material in the video footage above.

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan (J.K. Simmons), aka Omni-Man’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The first half of its eight-episode season will premiere on November 3, with new episodes airing weekly.

Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season 2 will premiere in early 2024.

The series also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and special guest voice Peter Cullen of Transformers fame.