‘Invincible’ Creator Robert Kirkman Signs Boatload of TV Guide Magazine’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Merch (VIDEO)

Isaac Rouse
Comments

Being the creator of The Walking Dead comes with its perks, we’re sure.

But for Robert Kirkman, it can be a hassle sometimes, especially when you’re around to promote the hotly anticipated second season of Invincible.

Following his exclusive interview with TV Insider (soon to come), Kirkman graced us with his signature on several of our TWD merchandise, including some trade paperbacks, TV Guide magazines with the show on the cover, and some blown-up promotional art, among other things. However, the items soon increased in quantity and size before long.

See how Kirkman handles it in the abundance of material in the video footage above.

'Invincible' Season 2 Trailer Showcases Fallout of Omni-Man & Possible Dark Future
Related

'Invincible' Season 2 Trailer Showcases Fallout of Omni-Man & Possible Dark Future

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan  (J.K. Simmons), aka Omni-Man’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The first half of its eight-episode season will premiere on November 3, with new episodes airing weekly.

Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season 2 will premiere in early 2024.

The series also stars Chris DiamantopoulosWalton GogginsGillian JacobsJason MantzoukasRoss MarquandKhary Payton, and special guest voice Peter Cullen of Transformers fame.

Invincible, Season 2 Premiere, November 3, Prime Video

Invincible (2021) - Amazon Prime Video

Invincible (2021) where to stream

The Walking Dead - AMC

The Walking Dead where to stream

Invincible (2021)

The Walking Dead

Robert Kirkman

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
1
CBS Sets 2023 Holiday Programming: Christmas ‘The Price Is Right,’ Classic Faves & More
Netflix Logo
2
Netflix Increases Prices of 2 Plans — Get Full Rundown
Jeff Probst in 'Survivor' Season 45 Episode 4
3
‘Survivor’ 45 Recap: Jeff Probst Shocked as Another Player Quits
Pat Sajak and contestant on Wheel of Fortune
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big After Sharing Emotional Story With Pat Sajak
CASTLE, l-r: Nathan Fillion, Susan Sullivan in 'Get A Clue' (Season 6, Episode 6, aired October 28, 2013). ph: Carol Kaelson/©ABC/courtesy Everett Collection
5
‘Castle’ Star Susan Sullivan Reveals She’s Battling Lung Cancer