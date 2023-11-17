‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Stabler’s Brothers Set to Join Season 4 Cast

Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) family tree is expanding, as the upcoming fourth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to introduce the character’s brothers to the mix.

As reported by TVLine, Season 4 of the hit NBC crime drama will see the arrival of Joe Jr., Elliot’s youngest brother, who spent 15 years in the Army before being dishonorably discharged for an unknown reason. Now working for a British wine merchant, there is something about his job that makes Joe Jr. ashamed to reunite with his hero older brother.

The show will also introduce Elliot’s older brother, Randall, who left the family when he was young and created a successful career as a real estate developer. But there is a long-standing, unresolved tension between Randall and Elliot stemming from an event involving their father.

Long-time fans of the show will know how Elliot’s deceased father, a cop named Joseph, has played a part in many of the show’s storylines, particularly in the second season. In addition, Elliot’s mother, Bernie, who is in the early stages of dementia, is a recurring character on the show, and is played by Ellen Burstyn.

Until now, not much has been known about Elliot’s siblings, other than the fact he has five of them: three brothers and two sisters. So, it will be interesting to see the dynamics when Joe Jr. and Randall make their way back into the NYPD detective’s life. And if we Gert rot see even more familiar members down the line.

According to TVLine, the two brothers could be around for a significant portion of the season. It’s not yet known who will be playing these two new characters.

This expansion of Elliot’s family could be down to new showrunner John Shiban, who is known for writing highly intense crime dramas about families, such as Ozark and Breaking Bad.

Shiban marks the SVU spin-off’s sixth showrunner in three years, taking the reins from David Graziano, who stepped in for the remainder of Season 3 after Sean Jablonski’s departure due to creative differences.

There is currently no official premiere date for Season 4, only that it’s slated for midseason. Organized Crime was one of many shows delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, both of which are now over.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, TBD, NBC