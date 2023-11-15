Michael Strahan Returns to ‘Good Morning America’ After 3-Week Absence

Michael Strahan has finally returned after missing television for three weeks due to personal family matters.

“Can I just say we have tears of joy because we have Michael back here at the desk with us?” Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts said at the start of the show.

“It is great to be back with both of you, and it’s great to see Jeremy Renner conquering another mountain or hill as he’s on his way to recovery,” Strahan noted, going straight into the next news story about Renner’s ongoing recovery.

Before this, Strahan’s last appearance was in the October 26 installment of GMA, and before that, he served as a guest on ABC‘s live broadcast of Dancing With the Stars. Strahan also hosts Fox NFL Sunday and made his return after a two-week absence to take part in the pregame’s Salute to Service segment live from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. He also serves as a host for ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid and last posted on social media on October 25 in support of the show.

Following reports of Strahan being missing from his various hosting duties, ABC released a statement explaining that he would not be making a return for another week.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

Fans on social media, who initially noticed the host’s absence, rejoiced upon Strahan’s return.

“It’s good to see @michaelstrahan back on my TV screen this morning. I pray all is well with him and his family. @GMA,” someone wrote.

Check out the reactions below.

