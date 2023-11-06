Why Michael Strahan Is Absent from ‘Good Morning America’ & ‘Fox NFL Sunday’

Michael Strahan has been missing from Good Morning America for well over a week, much to the concern of his fans. On the Monday, November 6 edition of the show, Strahan didn’t appear once again, and Linsey Davis sat in instead, leaving many fans were concerned.

The last time he appeared live on the show was Thursday, October 26. That’s how long he has been MIA from ‘GMA.’

Strahan also hosts Fox NFL Sunday as well in Los Angeles, California, often leaving him to miss the Monday show on the way back to New York City. But he’s also been missing from the Fox NFL Sunday shows as well, and his Instagram has been inactive since October 25.

Sure, he was seen on last week’s installment of The $100,00 Pyramid but that show is pre-recorded.

Fans have been asking, “Where are you? Haven’t seen you on GMA or Fox football.” or “Hope you are okay Stray!! Miss you on NFLonFOX.”

During the November 5 episode of Fox NFL Sunday, co-host Curt Menefee noted that Strahan is out dealing with a “personal family matter.” Neither GMA, Menefee, nor Strahan have divulged much details beyond that, and it is unclear when he will return. Alongside his silence, Strahan’s twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, have also been silent on social media recently, even during their 19th birthday on October 28.

Strahan is known for maintaining a strong sense of privacy when it comes to his personal life, so it’s not surprising that he doesn’t regularly share updates with fans.

Those who are worried will probably have to patiently await any response or explanation he decides to give in the future. Given the ongoing demands of the football season for the former athlete, it’s safe to anticipate his return to the daytime news show in the near future. In the meantime, look for his reappearance on GMA and Fox NFL Sundays.

