‘DWTS’: Paula Abdul Explains Why She Scored Higher Than the Other Judges Did

Visiting celebrities who sit next to Dancing With the Stars judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli always bring enthusiasm to their role. But not all of them bring what Paula Abdul did earlier this week – experience and knowledge not only about the world of dance but DWTS, specifically.

“I love this show,” Abdul told TV Insider on the post-show press line. “I’m a big fan. Even if I’m traveling, I’ll go back and watch it on tape.”

Artem Chigvintsev raved about Abdul’s critiques. “She knows what she’s talking about,” the pro dancer said. “She comes from such different parts of the world; she’s a dancer, she’s a choreographer, she’s a performer… She knows it all. She’s been through it all.”

Abdul didn’t hesitate to raise a paddle with a different number on it than the show’s regular trio of judges did. In fact, she was the only judge to give a “10” to Team 4 Everybody for their freestyle to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” She also awarded Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach a “10” for their Contemporary dance – two points higher than either Inaba or Hough handed them.

“Here’s what I feel,” Abdul told us on the post-show press line. “I base [my score] not just on the performances that I’m watching but [on] the evolution of how they’ve become a better performer and better entertainer. Jason and Danielle are a formidable couple. I think he’s a big contender.”

Abdul also gave out high praise to Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette) and her pro partner, Chigvintsev. They danced to Janet Jackson’s “All For You.” Abdul and Jackson share a tie as she won a VMA (Video Music Award) in 1987 for choreographing Jackson’s music video, “Nasty.” The guest judge encouraged Lawson to “step into her power a little bit more,” which meant more to Lawson than a “10” might have.

“Paula said I could be a frontrunner,” an enthusiastic Lawson said. “That was great. It was an honor to perform for her. I’m taking her comments and saying, ‘Let’s do it!’”

If DWTS invites Abdul back for more judging, the show may have to pick up her airfare from New York City. The former American Idol judge is headed to Broadway to produce her first musical. “It’s based on the critically acclaimed HBO documentary How To Dance In Ohio,” Abdul said.

“It’s about young adults who are on the autism spectrum who are going to their first formal dance,” she added. “It’s been turned into a musical. What’s history-making is that seven of the leads are all on the autism spectrum. It’s a such a beautiful and heart-warming show.”

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

How To Dance In Ohio, Belasco Theatre, New York City, Previews start November 15