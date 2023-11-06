Evan Ellingson Dies: Former Child Star & ‘CSI: Miami’ Actor Was 35

Evan Ellingson
CSI: Miami

Evan Ellingson has died. The former child star and CSI: Miami actor was 35.

The young star who hasn’t been on camera for more than 10 years died Sunday, November 5 at home, according to TMZ. The actor was discovered in the bedroom of his San Bernardino County home per the coroner’s office report. The exact circumstances of his death have not been clarified at this time, but officials told TMZ no foul play is expected.

Evan Ellingson and David Caruso in 'CSI: Miami'

Ellingson’s father told the outlet that he was found at a sober living home as the performer reportedly struggled with drugs in the past, but was supposedly doing better. His sudden death has reportedly come as a shock to his family.

The actor was known for his roles on television, most notably on CSI: Miami in which he played Kyle Harmon, son of David Caruso’s Horatio Caine. During his run with the series, Ellingson appeared on 18 episodes ranging from 2007 to 2010. In addition to CSI: Miami, his other television roles included parts on 24, Bones, Complete Savages, Mad TV, Titus, and General Hospital.

Ellingson also made an impact on the film front, starring in My Sister’s Keeper alongside Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin among others. He also appeared in the Clint Eastwood-directed war movie Letters from Iwo Jima, Confession, Rules of the Game, Time Changer, The Gristle, and Living in Fear.

It’s been more than 10 years since Ellingson graced screens with CSI: Miami‘s Season 8 episode, “Dishonor” being the last. The installment aired March 22, 2010.

 

