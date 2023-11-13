Mario Lopez to Host New Game Show ‘Blank Slate’ Coming to GSN

Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez is set to host a new game show on Game Show Network (GSN). Blank Slate is a new series premiere based on the classic board game by USAoplogy. Blank Slate is among one of the newer shows on GSN, which also includes trivia games Split Second, Riddiculous, and a guessing game called Hey Yahoo.

When does ‘Blank Slate’ premiere and how can I watch it?

Blank Slate premieres on the Game Show Network on Monday, January 8, 2024. It will air on weekdays at a time TBD. GSN is on cable television and can be streamed on services such as Philo or Sling.

How do you play the board game Blank Slate?

Blank Slate is a board game for 3-8 players. Players must pick a Word Cue card and write a word that they think best completes the phrase. Then, they must match it to another player’s word without giving any hints. Players receive points for making a match.

How will the show ‘Blank Slate’ work?

Two teams will each be comprised of two friends paired with a celebrity comedian guest. Teams must accumulate points by matching answers with their teammates. In addition, teams can receive a bonus if any of the players match America’s top answer for the fill-in-the-blank answers. In round two, the celebrities will switch teams. During round three, the team with the least amount of points gets to pick their celebrity partner in hopes of coming out on top. The winning team will go on to the bonus round, where they can pick a celebrity to match on each question, and if they get three matches, they will win $10,000.

Who is Mario Lopez?

Lopez is best known as A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell but has also appeared in shows such as This Is Us, Jane the Virgin, and Nip/Tuck. He has hosted shows such as NBC’s Access Hollywood and Access Daily and hosts iHeart radio programs “On with Mario Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez.” Lopez also appeared on Broadway and debuted in 2008’s A Chorus Line, where he met his wife, Courtney. They have three children together.