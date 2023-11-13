‘Home Town’ With Ben & Erin Napier Sets Season 7 Return at HGTV

Home Town is heading back to Laurel, Mississippi as husband-wife duo Ben and Erin Napier return to HGTV with new Season 7 episodes.

The ongoing season will officially resume with new episodes beginning Sunday, January 7 at 8 pm ET/PT on HGTV with new installments dropping on Max the next day. The hit series, which has already been picked up for an additional 20 episodes which are slated to air next year, continues to spotlight the couple’s attempts to bring new life to their home town Laurel.

As viewers have come to recognize, Ben and Erin will continue to breathe fresh energy into the outdated homes and historical locations around Laurel, while also navigating their family life.

In the season opener, viewers will follow Ben as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Enlisting his best friends Jim Raspberry and Josh Nowell, they help Erin renovate a home for a family who are looking for an escape from the cold Canadian winters. The new Laurel residents are looking to Erin and Ben to find them a property that can satisfy their need for outdoor space with their family of six to enjoy their new Southern abode.

While fans may be eager to have Home Town‘s new episodes now, they won’t have to wait until 2024 because in addition to new Season 7 episodes, Ben and Erin are spreading holiday cheer to some of their neighbors for a new HGTV special, Home Town Holidays. During the one-hour event programming, airing Sunday, December 17 at 8 pm ET/PT, Erin and Ben will revisit past homeowners and grant their Christmas wishes with special handmade items.

What more could you ask for? Don’t miss it when Home Town and Home Town Holidays airs on HGTV.

