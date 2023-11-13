‘Golden Bachelor’ Fans Think They Know Who Gerry Chooses Out of Leslie & Theresa

The Golden Bachelor fans have been putting on their detective hats to try to figure out who Gerry Turner chooses between the two finalists, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, and a TikTok video might have given away the answer.

After much deliberation, Gerry picked his two finalists on last Thursday’s (November 9) Women Tell All special, where he sent Faith Martin home in third place. Now, with just two episodes left, it all comes down to Leslie or Theresa, two women Gerry has professed his love for throughout the series.

The pair of romantic hopefuls will meet Gerry in the fantasy suites on this week’s episode (November 16) before the show takes a break for Thanksgiving. The finale is set to air on November 30, where Gerry will make his final decision.

But some viewers think they’ve already figured out Gerry’s choice due to a video Leslie shared on TikTok. In the clip, which sees Leslie at home dancing with her granddaughter Sofia, a man is heard laughing off-screen, a man who happens to laugh a lot like Gerry.

“I hear Gerry giggling in the background!!!” wrote one commenter in response to the video.

“Ummm, did I hear a tiny Gerry laugh from behind the camera?” said another.

Another fan on Reddit also posed the theory, writing, “Whoever is filming starts to laugh and it weirdly sounds like Gerry’s laugh. I think he ends up with Leslie just from that video…that’s my guess!”

Others agreed, with one viewer saying, “I went back to that video and you’re so right – it sounds like Gerry’s laugh!!!”

However, one fan did point out that the video could have been filmed during the hometown visits and not necessarily after the final rose ceremony.

“It’s possible that clip was filmed during Leslie’s hometown visit. Also, not sure that the family knows who is picked yet. Trusting a child that they won’t say something seems a bit risky….,” said one commenter.

But the theories don’t stop there, as other fans believe they spotted Leslie in the background of Gerry’s video interview with Us Weekly. In the video, there appears to be a woman sitting on the bed, which can be seen in the reflection of a mirror behind Gerry.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Did you guys see the woman sitting on the bed?” wrote one YouTuber commenter, while another responded, “It’s definitely Leslie.”

“Looks like Leslie and she’s using a laptop. Looks intentional to me,” added another fan.

“I think the editors may be “playing tricks” with our analytical minds,” said one viewer, while another added, “I don’t think it’s a person at all. Looks like a blanket to me.”

Many fans are hoping Gerry will end up with Leslie after the pair seem to have hit it off on the Bachelor spinoff series. During the recent hometown visits, Leslie told Gerry, “I am in love with you,” and, for the first time, he said the words back, “Leslie, I love you.”

Gerry and Leslie grew even closer during a recent one-on-one date, where Leslie opened up about her past divorces and being a single mother.

“I think she’s giving me a piece of herself. The feeling I have with her is just really warm, affectionate closeness,” Gerry said at the time. “If things continue to process like they have today… I could absolutely see Leslie as someone I could leave here with at the end of the journey.”

Gerry’s pickleball coach Katherine Hedden, who joined the ladies during the pickleball date earlier this season, told The U.S. Sun that she believes Leslie is the right woman for Gerry.

“I think the one that’s going to win is the one that’s the most natural, most down to earth,” Hedden said. “I think he definitely will pick Leslie. I thought she was really down to earth.”

She added that Gerry “doesn’t go for plastic… somebody who’s putting on a show or trying to impress him or trying to go for the long nails – that kind of thing. I think he just needs somebody who’s comfortable in their skin and comfortable in a cabin or can camp anywhere.”

But while Leslie might be the favorite, Gerry has also shared his love for Theresa, making his final decision that much tougher.

“I came here on this journey hoping to find love, and I have. But I did not expect to find it in more than one person,” he said during the hometown visits episode. “Those are hard words to say. And now I’m just realizing I don’t know how I can reconcile the strong feelings I have for each of these women. I’m very confused. I am terrified.”