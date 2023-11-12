‘SNL’ Highlights: Timothée Chalamet Takes Us to a ‘World of Shameless Self-Promotion’

Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live marked Timothée Chalamet’s return to NBC’s sketch-comedy show, and the Wonka star said it was great to be hosting again, especially since his 2020 SNL hosting debut came at the height of COVID.

“And that was just weird,” he recalled in his opening monologue. “I was wearing a mask the whole week. I don’t think Lorne Michaels knew who I was. [He] kept calling me Winona.”

Here are other high points from Saturday’s SNL installment.

Timothée Chalamet breaks into song to hype Wonka

Chalamet also acknowledged the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike in his monologue. “Up until two days ago — I know this is what we were all thinking about — actors couldn’t talk about their movies,” he said. “Only thing I was allowed to talk about was that I have a commercial coming out. It’s an ad for a perfume directed by Martin Scorsese. And let me tell you, when you get that call, that Martin Scorsese wants to direct you, the first thing you think is, ‘Man, I really hope it’s a perfume commercial.’”

But now that the strike is over, Chalamet was free to promote his upcoming project, doing so to the tune of the song “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. “Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of shameless self-promotion,” he sang. “It’s OK, I can say that my new film Wonka is out in theaters December 15th. Fandango.com keyword: Damn Hugh Grant Got That Oompah Loompah Dump Truck.”

Celebrities audition for the Woman in Me audiobook

In real life, Michelle Williams narrated the audiobook version of Britney Spears’ memoir, but this sketch imagines other celebs trying out for the gig, including Chalamet as Scorsese and Chloe Fineman as Chalamet (and Natasha Lyonne and Julia Fox and Spears herself). Other highlights include Bowen Yang as The B-52s’ Fred Schneider and Sarah Sherman as John Mulaney.

Kenan Thompson spanks Chalamet

In the “Museum of Hip-Hop Panel” sketch, the “esteemed panel” discussing the first 50 years of the musical genre includes the characters Mary J. Blige (Punkie Johnson), Rick Rubin (James Austin Johnson), Dr. Cornel West (Kenan Thompson), and $mokecheddathaassgetta, with Chalamet once again playing the clueless Soundcloud rapper from the actor’s 2020 SNL hosting debut. When $mokecheddathaassgetta starts rapping a critique of “capalism” — “everybody cappin’ all the time, man” — Thompson’s West gives him a spanking to set him straight.

Chalamet brought back another SNL sketch in the episode. His beloved Tiny Horse returned in a digital short set in a futuristic apocalypse. Chalamet must get Tiny Horse, now Giant Horse, to remember their past in order to save everyone’s future.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC and Peacock