Daytime Emmys 2023 Finally Sets New Date — How to Watch

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards finally have an airdate, about six months after the original plan.

The 2023 Daytime Emmys will now air live on Friday, December 15 at 9/8c on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+, for those with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, and on demand the next day for Essential subscribers). It’s the 17th time CBS has broadcast the show. The ceremony, which will be held at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, had originally been postponed from June due to the writers’ strike (which has now ended, as has the actors’ strike). Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will once again host.

As was previously announced, Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress Susan Lucci will receive her Lifetime Achievement Honors at the gala awards ceremony. The nominations were announced in April, with General Hospital leading with 19.

“We are pleased to set this new date with CBS for the Daytime Emmys to celebrate our golden anniversary,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS. “We know the loyal fans of daytime television have waited patiently to properly honor and recognize all of the deserving nominees and we look forward to the celebration we have all been waiting for.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre (as opposed to program airtime). The first annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony, took place in 2022.

The Daytime Emmys are produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI). Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

