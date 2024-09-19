Did you feel that? That was Toph making her thunderous debut in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Netflix revealed the actor playing the beloved Earthbender in the second season of the live-action adaptation during Geeked Week 2024, giving fans a first look at the new star in character while they were at it.

Miya Cech will play Toph in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. The teaser video also confirms that the new season is officially in production.

Like the Season 1 teasers before it, the Toph reveal video highlights the bending over anything else. The video starts with a shot dirt before it slowly pans up to Toph’s bare feet. She slowly slides her foot across the earth before pounding down into it, shaking the ground under feet. The symbols of the elements water, air, fire, and earth then flash onscreen before the text appears to reveal that Season 2 is now in production.

With Toph now in the mix, here’s everything we know so far about the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

When does Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 come out?

A premiere date has not yet been announced, but the series is officially in production on the new episodes.

Is Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender renewed?

After the Season 1 drop in 2023, Netflix announced that the series had been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 and that Season 3 would be its last. The classic Nickelodeon animated series on which it’s was also only three seasons long.

Who is in the Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 cast?

Cech joins the cast as Toph. Returning stars are Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara) and, Ian Ousley (Sokka) among many others.

Is there a trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2?

The only footage so far from the new season is the Toph teaser above.

What happens in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2?

The second season will pick up after the action-packed events of Season 1’s finale, which ended in victory for Aang, Katara, and Sokka but also delivered a powerful omen in an end-credits scene. The core trio stopped the Fire Nation from destroying the Northern Water Tribe, but that battle was staged as a distraction for the young teens as a larger war was waged miles away. Princess Azula conquered the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu, which had remained out of the Fire Nation’s clutches until that point. King Bumi is now their prisoner.

The fated Sozin’s Comet is shown on the horizon in the Season 1 finale end-credits scene, which is a sign that even more danger is ahead for the heroes. The cliffhanger will have to be addressed when Season 2 picks up.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix