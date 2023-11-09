‘Finding Your Roots’: Everything to Know About Star-Packed Season 10

In the latest installment of Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr., 18 well-known personalities are accompanied by three non-celebrity guests, selected through a nationwide casting call.

This season delves into their profound ancestral histories and unravels family mysteries, marking the tenth anniversary of the PBS series hosted by the esteemed scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

The star-studded Season 10 features actors Valerie Bertinelli, Danielle Brooks, LeVar Burton, Michael Douglas, Lena Dunham, Brendan Fraser, Tracy Morgan, Ed O’Neill, Bob Odenkirk, Anthony Ramos, Wes Studi, and Jesse Williams, comedian Iliza Shlesinger, and musicians Ciara, Sammy Hagar, Alanis Morissette, and Dionne Warwick, along with journalist Sunny Hostin.

Check out the trailer above for a look at what’s to come.

Guiding the exploration of extensive family trees and ancestral narratives alongside Dr. Gates are DNA expert CeCe Moore (chief genetic genealogist for Parabon Nanolabs and host of ABC’s The Genetic Detective) and genealogists Nick Sheedy, Akosua Moore, and Kimberly N. Morgan, a team with a track record of solving numerous mysteries and reconnecting lost relatives over the past two decades.

Over the first nine seasons of the acclaimed series, Gates and his team have made transformative discoveries for various celebrity guests. Notable moments include revealing the long-lost biological family of Andy Samberg’s mother, uncovering the identity of Pamela Adlon‘s maternal grandfather, disclosing to LL Cool J that his mother had been adopted, and exposing the African American background of Rebecca Hall’s maternal grandfather, a revelation that inspired Hall’s directorial debut, Passing.

When digging into your family history, sometimes difficult truths arise. In the Finding Your Roots Season 9 premiere, Julia Roberts learned her family’s connection to slavery. Similarly, in the same premiere, Glass Onion star Edward Norton discovered his ancestors were slave owners.

Finding Your Roots, Season 10 Premiere, January 2, 2024, 8/7c, PBS