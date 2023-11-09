NASCAR and IndyCar have long dominated Americans’ interest in auto racing, but the popularity of Formula 1 in the U.S. has rapidly accelerated in recent years.

In the one-hour documentary Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, CNBC’s Sara Eisen explores how the high-tech, global motorsports league has shot up in race attendance, TV viewership and market value since its acquisition by Liberty Media in 2017.

One week from tonight, @SaraEisen takes you inside the business of @F1 and how it became a global sports phenomenon.@CNBC‘s newest documentary, “Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1″ premieres Thursday, November 16 at 8pm ET.https://t.co/YGJ3kKsHDM pic.twitter.com/zJ2Ax0M89q — CNBC Ambition (@CNBCAmbition) November 9, 2023

The program looks at the inroads F1 has made in the U.S., including the exciting new Las Vegas Grand Prix on ESPN late-night Saturday, November 18. Drivers, including F1 season champion Max Verstappen, will cruise on a 17-turn, 3.8-mile course that includes the famous Strip.

Eisen also meets with F1’s top executives and several superstar drivers to get an inside look at what’s powering the league’s expansion and how that’s generated big business.

“This is a true passion project for me, and I am so excited to give the CNBC audience and Formula 1 fans alike a closer look at the business of this global phenomenon — one that stands firmly at the intersection of sports, technology and culture,” Eisen says.

Check out this exclusive clip from Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1:

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Thursday, November 16, 8/7c, CNBC