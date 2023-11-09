Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) is ready to stand up for what she believes in, but as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 10 episode of Lessons in Chemistry shows, there’s only so much she can do.

Elizabeth and Walter (Kevin Sussman) are stopped by Phil (Rainn Wilson), who wants to celebrate. As he opens a bottle of champagne, he explains, “Congratulations. Supper at Six is now brought to you exclusively by Swift and Crisp, Elizabeth Zott’s and America’s favorite choice in shortening.” Elizabeth argues that’s not her favorite choice in shortening — and for good reason. ”Have you ever inspected the lipid dispersion at a microscopic level?” she asks. “The reason why the dough rises high and fast is because it is hydrogenated synthetic vegetable oil, to say nothing of the taste.”

Phil doesn’t care. “Yep, inspecting the lipids is on my to-do list, right after not giving a single s**t,” he says. But Elizabeth refuses to lie to her audience, explaining, “They tune in because I’m honest, because I treat them with respect.” Watch the full clip above for more from Phil — including his plans if she continues to push back.

In this next episode, “Poirot,” Elizabeth grapples with the complexities of her newfound fame. Mad (Alice Halsey) continues her covert mission to unravel her father’s past. Tensions surrounding the Freeway come to a head. There are two episodes left after this one, with the final set for November 24 on Apple TV+.

Lessons in Chemistry, set in the early 1950s, follows Elizabeth, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When she finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

The series also stars Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann.

Lessons in Chemistry, Fridays, Apple TV+