WWE NXT Makes The CW It’s Exclusive Broadcast Home

The CW Network is officially becoming the exclusive broadcast home of WWE NXT in October 2024. The five-year agreement marks the first time in WWE NXT’s 13-year history that it will air on a broadcast television network.

For those less aware of WWE NXT, it’s known for showcasing WWE’s hottest up-and-coming Superstars. WWE NXT will debut on The CW next year with 52 live weekly events scheduled throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to welcome the WWE brand into the CW Sports portfolio as they play an integral role in our mission to bring live sporting events to the network year-round,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network. “WWE NXT is a perfect fit for The CW thanks to its dynamic young talent featuring the hottest rising stars in the sport and exhilarating, unpredictable weekly events. The passion and engagement of WWE’s fanbase is unmatched, and we are eager to grow that audience as WWE NXT’s new home on broadcast television.”

“The CW has made impressive moves over the past year with its live sports programming schedule,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “It’s a truly exciting opportunity to expand NXT’s audience by bringing the show to broadcast television for the first time in NXT’s history.”

WWE NXT was launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levee and has aired weekly since 2012. It features the best and brightest talent in sports entertainment. About ninety percent of the participants in last year’s WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner. Led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, NXT is popular among younger demographics.

The programming joins CW’s growing roster of live sports, including ACC football and LIV Golf. Stay tuned for more news on WWE NXT’s partnership with The CW, and mark your calendars for October 2024.