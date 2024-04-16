WWE Broadcaster Vic Joseph Opens Up About Challenges & Learning From ‘GOAT’ Michael Cole

When it comes to WWE, one of the most important positions beyond just those in the ring is the broadcast team. Those who call the action, tell the audience who the pro wrestling stars are and paint the picture of the stories being told. They essentially provide the soundtrack; the lyrics to the music.

And Tuesday nights for NXT that job goes to Vic Joseph and Hall of Famer Booker T. Together the dynamic duo set the stage for many emerging talent who have the potential to be in the main event of WrestleMania down the line and shape WWE’s future for years to come. Joseph started his career in CBS radio out of Cleveland where he’d interview his fair share of sports GOATs including LeBron James while honing his broadcasting skills working for independent wrestling promotions.

He made it to WWE in 2017 where the 38-year-old found himself not long after being thrown into the deep end on the flagship Raw on Monday nights. The assignment didn’t last long, but he took the valuable experience into the NXT lead play-by-play spot. A role he has thrived in since the summer of 2020

Here Joseph opens up about the professional and personal challenges he has faced in WWE thus far.

Give us a peek behind the curtain of what it takes to be a WWE broadcaster. How do you manage that high-pressure live TV environment?

Vic Joseph: A lot of it comes down to passion for me. Passion for what I’m going to say. Passion for how I’m going to feel. The emotion I’m going to put into it. Then it comes down to the talent itself. I think every talent is so unique and has a story. So, it’s up to me to find out what that story is. A lot of it is conversations and research, reading. There is a superstar named Karmen Petrovic right now on NXT. I happened to go into a file and read about what she was doing, starting karate at the age of 5. There are stories I can find. Research I can do to help enhance who these men and women are. A lot of this is in my free time working because I love doing it, so it doesn’t feel like work to me. It’s fun.

A lot of people have been giving more respect to Michael Cole. The long-time voice of WWE has never really gotten his flowers before. How instrumental has he been for you in terms of growing at the announce table? What is it like learning from him?

Michael Cole is the greatest of all time. I’ll say it again. He is the greatest of all time. I’ve learned so much from him. Here’s the thing about Michael Cole. He doesn’t want me to be Michael Cole. He doesn’t want Corey Graves to be Michael Cole. We all have our own distinct voices. It’s how you as a listener hear it. When I went to NXT, I didn’t want to be Mauro [Ranallo]. I don’t want to be Michael Cole. I want to be myself. But if you’re the greatest of all time why would you not want to pick a few things from them? There is no quarterback in the world that’s not looking at Tom Brady’s mechanics or Patrick Mahomes’ footwork. If you don’t study people who are the greatest, I think it’s foolish if you don’t. I will take as much as I can from Michael Cole and Corey Graves, for that matter, and mold it into my own. Then hopefully get to their level.

There is a lot of demand and competition when it comes to being in this profession. Your wife McKenzie Mitchell was part of WWE and was surprisingly let go late last year. What kind of emotional toll did that put on you guys? How hard was it those first few weeks when you’d go to work, and she wasn’t there backstage?

The first few shows I went to it was sad because she is my best friend. Not having my wife there, and there or a Johnny Gargano to talk to or Candice LeRae or Tommaso Ciampa. The list goes on and on. It bummed me out, but then I knew every day when I’d come home, she would be there. Here’s the thing. McKenzie still watches. She is still a fan of it. She still wants to come back and be part of this family. Time will tell, but that was definitely an emotional time. Right before that, my father died. And so when I did NXT Tuesday, that was the day my father passed away in the morning. Nobody knew because I didn’t put anything out there until after the show. She was there with me. Shawn [Michaels] was there with me. It was a tough stretch, but we got through it.

We know now that NXT is moving to The CW. in October. This will be a huge platform for the brand at a time when it’s hot again after going through a few iterations. What kind of impact do you think this will have?

I’m excited for the opportunity. When you get the groundswell and you feel all that. When you get the opportunity to be part of something that will take you to the next level, I’m looking forward to it. Booker T is looking forward to it. This will be amazing. I’m ready for the ride. I don’t know what is going to happen, but I’d like to get on Inside the NFL.

That is some synergy.

Yes. Let’s put it out there.

