‘Vanderpump Rules’ Sets Season 11 Premiere as Rachel Leviss Exits Show

As BravoCon 2023 got underway in Las Vegas on Friday (November 3) it was announced that Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is officially set to premiere on Bravo in January 2024.

The new season will track the aftermath of Scandoval, a.k.a. the cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Rachel Leviss (formerly Raquel), and Ariana Madix. Fans will get a closer look at how the servers at SUR are moving on from the event which shook up their lives as well as viewers.

According to Deadline, it was revealed that Rachel will not be a part of the show for its upcoming 11th season.

Currently, Season 11’s cast includes Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz. Additionally, friends Ally Lewber and Brock Davies are also slated to appear. Meanwhile, Leviss has chosen to focus on her mental health following the Scandoval headlines, stepping back from the series for this latest chapter.

Of the scandal, Leviss said, “I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes, that I’ve made on camera, live on forever,” speaking to Bethenny Frankel on her podcast Just B. She noted that when it comes to reality TV, there’s an slight addiction to it. “They always dangle that carrot in front of you telling you, ‘You need to tell your side of the story, otherwise it’s going to be written for you.’ And that’s terrifying. So, I almost went back just because of that.”

Ultimately, she chose not to, and fans will just have to wait and see how that impacts the rest of the team moving forward in the wake of this major reality event. Stay tuned for more on Vanderpump Rules return as we approach the new year.

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 Premiere, January 2024, Bravo