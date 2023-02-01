‘Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2023’: Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes Among Nominees

Nominees for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed, with Sheryl Crow, the late Warren Zevon, and Willie Nelson, alongside Kate Bush (in part thanks to her Stranger Things resurgence), Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, and more.

The Rock Hall Foundation 2023 nominees include:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

To be eligible for a nomination, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. Several contenders this year are receiving their first nominations, such as Lauper, Michael, Nelson, Zevon, Crow, and Joy Division/New Order. This is also the first year of eligibility for Missy Elliott and The White Stripes.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Following the nominations announcement, Lauper shared their gratitude for the recognition.

“It’s such an honor and thrill to be recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a nominee,” Lauper said in a statement. “Seeing my name on this year’s ballot with so many talents that I admire means so much to me. It has been a lifetime privilege to reach so many different kinds of fans with a message of following your own path (and having fun along the way, too).”

Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members. Fan voting is open starting February 1 through April 28 at rockhall.com, and the top five vote-getters will qualify for the “Fans’ Ballot,” which will help determine this year’s inductees.

This year’s Hall of Fame class will be announced in May, and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony will take place this Fall, with an official date, venue, and on-sale information to be announced.