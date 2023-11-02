Amy Schumer’s ‘Life & Beth’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Amy Schumer‘s Life & Beth will return for Season 2 on Hulu early next year, according to the streamer. The show will drop all 10 of its episodes at once and will premiere on February 16, 2024.

“As Beth (played by Schumer) and John (played by Michael Cera)’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems,” according to an official synopsis for Season 2. “Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.”

In Season 1, Hulu teased Schumer’s semi-autobiographical comedy series as follows: “When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.”

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Schumer says Beth gets to a happily ever after with John if life doesn’t put more obstacles in her way. “I think he’s different from anyone Beth has ever met before,” she said of the characters and their attraction. John can be honest to a fault, notes Cera, who explains: “There’s no malice intended, which leaves it up to you to decide how it makes you feel.”

The cast also includes Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker, and LeVar Walker.

Life & Beth, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 16, Hulu