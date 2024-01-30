What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in February 2024

Hulu is gearing up for an exciting February filled with plenty of exciting viewing options as scripted originals, new films, and old favorites are added to the streaming library.

Among the originals hitting the platform this month are Life & Beth Season 2, Everything Is Fine, Death in the Dorms, and the film Suncoast starring Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney, and Nico Parker. Additionally, FX‘s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans and Shōgun make their streaming debuts on the platform this February. Plus, plenty of Valentine-friendly films land on the streamer including the Twilight series, Nicholas Sparks titles like Dear John and The Last Song, and more.

Below, scroll through the full list of titles coming and going from Hulu this February.

Available This Month on Hulu:

February 1

FX’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans: Limited Series Premiere (FX)

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Addicted

America’s Sweethearts

Baby Boy

Big Momma’s House

Black Knight

The Cabin in the Woods

Call Me By Your Name

Client 9

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Date Movie

Dear John

The Descent

Eat Pray Love

The Eye

First Daughter

Force Majeure

Gnomeo & Juliet

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S

Hitch

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Jason Bourne

Jack and Jill

Judas and the Black Messiah

Jumanji

Just My Luck

Jumping the Broom

Knight and Day

Life or Something Like It

Love Is Strange

Man on Fire

Men of Honor

Monster In-Law

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Night Catches Us

Notorious

Obsessed

Pretty Woman

Secrets of Eden

The Secret Life of Bees

Sisters

Soul Food

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Valentine’s Day

Warm Bodies

The Watch

What’s Your Number?

12 Years a Slave

The 40-Year Old Virgin

500 Days of Summer

February 2

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Freelance

February 4



Alien Vs. Predator

Beloved

Hope Floats

Predator

Predator 2

February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Antebellum

February 6

Camp Hideout

February 7

Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2 (Only on Hulu)

February 8

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

10 Things I Hate About You

True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

After the First 48: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

The Last Song

Love & Other Drugs

Romeo + Juliet

February 9

Suncoast: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Abyss

Cat Person

The Lost King

February 10



The Lost City

February 11

Father Stu

February 12

Blended

February 13

The Space Race: Documentary Premiere (National Geographic)

Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (ITV)

February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)

February 15

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2 (Discovery)

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Discovery)

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Discovery)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Insane Pools: Off the Deep End: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 4 (Discovery)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 2 & 4 (Discovery)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 & 23 (Discovery)

1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

Infinite Storm

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise

Next Goal Wins

Prometheus

2:22

February 16

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Pod Generation

February 17

Amulet

February 19

American Idol: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)

Nomadland

February 20

Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

February 21

The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

February 22

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

February 23

Mercy Road

February 24

Dragonkeeper

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow

February 25

Monica

February 27

FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere (FX)

February 28

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

To Those Who Wish Me Dead

February 29

Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries

St. Vincent

The Shack

Leaving This Month:

February 1

Lucky

February 2

Burn

Haunt

Jungle

February 5

Season of the Witch

February 6

Edge of Tomorrow

February 7

A Piece of Cake

February 9

Brimstone

Jesus Henry Christ

Pound of Flesh

The Perfect Weapon

The Matrix Resurrections

February 11

Rise of the Footsoldier

February 14

Babylon A.D.

District B13

Hammer of the Gods

The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

I, Robot

Solaris

February 16

All Roads Lead to Rome

Black November

Forsaken

Intruders

La Boda De Valentina

February 23

Life of the Party

A Million Little Pieces

Prisoners of the Sun

211

February 26

Paddington 2

February 27

The Fault in Our Stars

February 28

Ceremony

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader

The Double

The Extra Man

The First Holiday in May

Food Inc.

Good Day to Black and Sexy

Lupin III: The First

Nobody Walks

Ondine

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book of Secrets

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands

Pusher III: I’m the Angel of Death

Pusher I

The Sacrament

The Shack

Snowpiercer

Synchronicity

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Paddington

February 29

A Good Day to Die Hard

A Knight’s Tale

Airheads

Apartment Troubles

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Die Hard With a Vengeance

District 9

Epic Movie

Flatliners

Friends With Money

Frozen River

Get Low

Girl, Interrupted

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla vs. Kong

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

The Hustler

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Magic Mike

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Planet of the Apes

Pineapple Express

Shutter

Sommersby

Splash

Straight Outta Compton

War of the Worlds

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

27 Dresses