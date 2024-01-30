What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in February 2024
Hulu is gearing up for an exciting February filled with plenty of exciting viewing options as scripted originals, new films, and old favorites are added to the streaming library.
Among the originals hitting the platform this month are Life & Beth Season 2, Everything Is Fine, Death in the Dorms, and the film Suncoast starring Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney, and Nico Parker. Additionally, FX‘s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans and Shōgun make their streaming debuts on the platform this February. Plus, plenty of Valentine-friendly films land on the streamer including the Twilight series, Nicholas Sparks titles like Dear John and The Last Song, and more.
Below, scroll through the full list of titles coming and going from Hulu this February.
Available This Month on Hulu:
February 1
FX’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans: Limited Series Premiere (FX)
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED) (Viz)
Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Addicted
America’s Sweethearts
Baby Boy
Big Momma’s House
Black Knight
The Cabin in the Woods
Call Me By Your Name
Client 9
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
Date Movie
Dear John
The Descent
Eat Pray Love
The Eye
First Daughter
Force Majeure
Gnomeo & Juliet
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S
Hitch
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Jason Bourne
Jack and Jill
Judas and the Black Messiah
Jumanji
Just My Luck
Jumping the Broom
Knight and Day
Life or Something Like It
Love Is Strange
Man on Fire
Men of Honor
Monster In-Law
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Night Catches Us
Notorious
Obsessed
Pretty Woman
Secrets of Eden
The Secret Life of Bees
Sisters
Soul Food
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Valentine’s Day
Warm Bodies
The Watch
What’s Your Number?
12 Years a Slave
The 40-Year Old Virgin
500 Days of Summer
February 2
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere (National Geographic)
Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
Freelance
February 4
Alien Vs. Predator
Beloved
Hope Floats
Predator
Predator 2
February 5
Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
Antebellum
February 6
Camp Hideout
February 7
Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)
50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2 (Only on Hulu)
February 8
Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
The Conners: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
10 Things I Hate About You
True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1 (ABC)
After the First 48: Complete Season 8 (A&E)
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
The Last Song
Love & Other Drugs
Romeo + Juliet
February 9
Suncoast: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Abyss
Cat Person
The Lost King
February 10
The Lost City
February 11
Father Stu
February 12
Blended
February 13
The Space Race: Documentary Premiere (National Geographic)
Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (ITV)
February 14
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)
February 15
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2 (Discovery)
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Discovery)
Cake Boss: Complete Season 15 (Discovery)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)
Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Discovery)
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Insane Pools: Off the Deep End: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 4 (Discovery)
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 2 & 4 (Discovery)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 & 23 (Discovery)
1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)
Infinite Storm
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise
Next Goal Wins
Prometheus
2:22
February 16
Life + Beth: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Pod Generation
February 17
Amulet
February 19
American Idol: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)
Nomadland
February 20
Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
February 21
The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)
February 22
Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
February 23
Mercy Road
February 24
Dragonkeeper
Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow
February 25
Monica
February 27
FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere (FX)
February 28
Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
To Those Who Wish Me Dead
February 29
Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
St. Vincent
The Shack
Leaving This Month:
February 1
Lucky
February 2
Burn
Haunt
Jungle
February 5
Season of the Witch
February 6
Edge of Tomorrow
February 7
A Piece of Cake
February 9
Brimstone
Jesus Henry Christ
Pound of Flesh
The Perfect Weapon
The Matrix Resurrections
February 11
Rise of the Footsoldier
February 14
Babylon A.D.
District B13
Hammer of the Gods
The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
I, Robot
Solaris
February 16
All Roads Lead to Rome
Black November
Forsaken
Intruders
La Boda De Valentina
February 23
Life of the Party
A Million Little Pieces
Prisoners of the Sun
211
February 26
Paddington 2
February 27
The Fault in Our Stars
February 28
Ceremony
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader
The Double
The Extra Man
The First Holiday in May
Food Inc.
Good Day to Black and Sexy
Lupin III: The First
Nobody Walks
Ondine
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book of Secrets
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands
Pusher III: I’m the Angel of Death
Pusher I
The Sacrament
The Shack
Snowpiercer
Synchronicity
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Paddington
February 29
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Knight’s Tale
Airheads
Apartment Troubles
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Die Hard With a Vengeance
District 9
Epic Movie
Flatliners
Friends With Money
Frozen River
Get Low
Girl, Interrupted
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Godzilla vs. Kong
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
The Hustler
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Magic Mike
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Planet of the Apes
Pineapple Express
Shutter
Sommersby
Splash
Straight Outta Compton
War of the Worlds
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
27 Dresses