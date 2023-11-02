‘Prison Break’ Revival in Works at Hulu From ‘Mayans M.C.’ Creator

A new iteration of Fox‘s Prison Break is in the works at Hulu from Mayans M.C. creator Elgin James.

James is writing and executive producing the series, per Deadline, marking his first project since Mayans M.C. ended earlier this year. The new series is described as a new chapter set within the world of the original series. Original characters Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), are not expected to be part of it. Both characters were central to the original series, which debuted in 2005, and the 2017 followup.

The original Prison Break creative team is involved in this new chapter. Original series creator/executive producer Paul Scheuring and original executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz are all working with James. The series is part of James’ overall deal with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, which also served as the studio for the original show.

Prison Break first debuted on Fox on August 29, 2005 and ended with Season 4 on May 15, 2009. A made-for-TV movie, The Final Break, premiered 12 days later on Fox and served as the official series finale. Prison Break Season 5, titled Prison Break: Resurrection, premiered in April 2017 on Fox. The nine-episode fifth season turned out to be its last. While a Prison Break Season 6 was teased, it never came to fruition.

Prison Break starred Miller as Michael, who was determined to free his brother, Lincoln, from death row by hatching an elaborate jailbreak plan. Additional stars included Amaury Nolasco, Sarah Wayne Callies, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, Inbar Lavi, Mark Feuerstein, Robert Knepper, and Augustus Prew. Miller and Purcell returned for the 2017 iteration, but Miller said in 2020 that he wouldn’t play Michael again as he no longer wanted “to play straight characters.” Miller came out as gay in 2013.

“I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” he wrote on Instagram on November 8, 2020. “I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

“It was fun mate,” Purcell commented on the post in support of his on-screen brother. “What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you [sic] health and your truth.”