‘Prison Break’ Revival in Works at Hulu From ‘Mayans M.C.’ Creator

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Wentworth Miller, Peter Stormare, Dominic Purcell in Fox's 'Prison Break' Season 1
Everett Collection

Prison Break

 More

A new iteration of Fox‘s Prison Break is in the works at Hulu from Mayans M.C. creator Elgin James.

James is writing and executive producing the series, per Deadline, marking his first project since Mayans M.C. ended earlier this year. The new series is described as a new chapter set within the world of the original series. Original characters Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), are not expected to be part of it. Both characters were central to the original series, which debuted in 2005, and the 2017 followup.

The original Prison Break creative team is involved in this new chapter. Original series creator/executive producer Paul Scheuring and original executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz are all working with James. The series is part of James’ overall deal with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, which also served as the studio for the original show.

Prison Break first debuted on Fox on August 29, 2005 and ended with Season 4 on May 15, 2009. A made-for-TV movie, The Final Breakpremiered 12 days later on Fox and served as the official series finale. Prison Break Season 5, titled Prison Break: Resurrection, premiered in April 2017 on Fox. The nine-episode fifth season turned out to be its last. While a Prison Break Season 6 was teased, it never came to fruition.

‘Arrested Development’ Turns 20: Fans’ Picks for the 10 Best Episodes
Related

‘Arrested Development’ Turns 20: Fans’ Picks for the 10 Best Episodes

Prison Break starred Miller as Michael, who was determined to free his brother, Lincoln, from death row by hatching an elaborate jailbreak plan. Additional stars included Amaury Nolasco, Sarah Wayne Callies, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, Inbar Lavi, Mark Feuerstein, Robert Knepper, and Augustus Prew. Miller and Purcell returned for the 2017 iteration, but Miller said in 2020 that he wouldn’t play Michael again as he no longer wanted “to play straight characters.” Miller came out as gay in 2013.

“I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” he wrote on Instagram on November 8, 2020. “I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

“It was fun mate,” Purcell commented on the post in support of his on-screen brother. “What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you [sic] health and your truth.”

Prison Break - FOX

Prison Break where to stream

Prison Break

Dominic Purcell

Elgin James

Wentworth Miller

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big on ‘Impossible’ Puzzle – See Pat Sajak’s Reaction
Lauren and Orion from 'Married at First Sight' Season 17
2
‘Married at First Sight’ Teases Potential Cheating, an Injury & More in Season 17 Look Ahead
David Boreanaz in SEAL Team
3
‘SEAL Team’ Goes Beyond the War on Terror in Season 5’s Network Return
Chloe Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker — 'Dance Moms'
4
‘Dance Moms Reunion’ Set to Air on Lifetime in 2024 (PHOTO)
Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone'
5
‘Yellowstone’ Sets Premiere Date for Final Season & Confirms Two New Spinoffs