“It’s insane,” Zeeko Zaki says of the three-season renewal that FBI received last month. “I don’t have words to describe how grateful and excited we all are.”

Before we get to any of that, however, there are still a few episodes left of Season 7, and the one airing on May 7 is a major one for Zaki’s character, OA. The team is thrown into a highly political case after four members of the Taliban are shot and one is kidnapped in New York with no record of their entrance into the country.

“This case brings him face to face with his past life. We go back into his military past, we get to see him deal and interact with some ex-military members,” Zaki tells TV Insider. “We get to see him deal with some familiar villains from his past lives, the Taliban’s involved.”

“No One Left Behind” also delves into his personal life, showing more of his relationship with Gemma (Comfort Clinton). “We also get to see him battle with opening up a little bit more to his girlfriend, which is always fun to play,” says the star.

This relationship hasn’t been easy, from the first episode she appeared onscreen. But going into this episode, OA’s “feeling good about the relationship,” according to Zaki. “I think the fact that it is such a different world from his work world that, regardless of the ups and downs inside of the relationship, it’s a welcomed escape from the day-to-day that he’s dealing with and the masks and the life that he has to put on when he goes to work. So it’s definitely an enjoyable experience for him. The episode opens with no sign that there’s any issues between them. It’s kind of taught me that boundaries exist in relationships and that it’s okay, and you see how he compartmentalizes his different responsibilities and his different lives inside of his relationship.”

Kate Burton also guest stars in this episode, as Deputy Secretary of State Evelyn Kates. “Incredible guest stars are always such an exciting addition to episodes because they really grow the universe in the world for the audience, which is nice. And when you bring in a strong actor to play and to represent another wing of the government or another sector of the FBI or something like that, it also just for me makes me go like, ‘Wow, this is a legit television show,'” Zaki shares. “It just feels so much bigger when they bring in these other characters in these other roles and hopefully it reads to the audience.”

OA’s going to be without his partner in this episode; Maggie (Missy Peregrym) is off spending time with Ella, whom she’s now guardian of following her friend’s death. “This case specifically brings up a part of OA’s life that he hasn’t shared with Maggie, so there’s, I think, a world where he’s okay with her sitting this one out because he’s very vulnerable with Maggie and he would definitely have turned to her for certain moments of this storyline,” Zaki admits. “And him not having that just shows that you might not have the people in your life that you need at all times, but there’s always opportunities for people to help you share the load and the heaviness that you’re carrying.”

