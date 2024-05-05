‘SNL’: Dua Lipa Hosts & Jerry Seinfeld Cameos — See Highlights (VIDEO)

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Dua Lipa went all in on Saturday Night Live for the NBC show’s May 4 episode.“I’m here, I’m hosting, I’m performing, I’m making the wigs, I’m dealing Adderall to the writers, I’m doing it all,” she said in her opening monologue. “So tonight, I promise you, I’m gonna give you everything.”

She also dealt out Radical Optimism — the name of her new album — to audience members in tough spots… though she couldn’t help South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (played by Heidi Gardner). Check out highlights from Lipa’s episode below.

Kenan Thompson’s Columbia dad supports other people’s kids protesting

In a discussion with other college parents in a cold open, Kenan Thompson’s Alphonse was supportive of the pro-Palestine protests taking over campuses across the country… as long as his daughter, a Columbia student, wasn’t one of the protestors.

“Alexis Vanessa Roberts better have her butt in class. Let me find out she in one of them damn tents instead of the dorm room that I pay for,” Alphonse said. “She ain’t talking about no ‘free this, free that,’ ’cause I’ll tell you what’s not free: Columbia.”

Marcello Hernández and Bowen Yang’s Sonny Angel are “challengers” for Dua Lipa’s affection

One sketch had Dua Lipa playing a woman who gets her date, played by Marcello Hernández, to go head to head with her other suitor, a grape-headed Sonny Angel doll, played by Bowen Yang. “I’m part of the Sonny Angels’ fruit series, and judging by the way you dress, you’re a fruit, too,” the doll says, sizing up his competition.

When Hernández’s character realizes the score from Challengers is playing in the background, Yang’s doll says, “The score is stressful… but horny, too.”

And the chemistry only escalates when the churros come out…

Jerry Seinfeld warns about doing too much press

As part of his press tour for the Netflix film Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld swung by Weekend Update with a warning to other celebs — and one other leading man in particular. “If you’re struggling with press, you’re not alone. I’m talking to you, Ryan Gosling. When I started doing press for Unfrosted, I was like you: funny, good-looking. Now look at me. You think this is how I wanted to spend my 26th birthday?”

