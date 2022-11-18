HBO is officially extending its stay with The White Lotus as they renew the anthology series from Mike White for Season 3.

The series, currently in its second season, will return for a third installment at a different White Lotus property in a yet-to-be-disclosed location with a set of all-new guests and employees. First debuting in 2021, The White Lotus kicked off its Emmy-winning Season 1 run with a Hawaii-based story exploring the dynamics between wealthy guests and the overworked staff of the luxury resort.

Along with winning Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the 2022 Emmys this past September, several of the show’s cast members were also acknowledged alongside White. The second season is set in Sicily and debuted earlier this fall on October 30. Since its return, The White Lotus has garnered large audiences, pulling in more than 7.6 million viewers with the premiere.

Last week, the series pulled in an all-time weekly high, ranking as the top program on HBO Max.

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner, and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus,” Mike White shared in a statement.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films said. “And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

Written, directed, and created by White, he executive produces The White Lotus alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. Stay tuned for more twists and turns as Season 2 continues and Season 3 details emerge.

The White Lotus, Season 2, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max