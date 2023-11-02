John Cena and Nicole Byer are known to bring the fun, which made them ideal hosts when TBS brought back Wipeout in 2021. The dynamic duo is now back to host season 2 and bring their unique brand of entertaining commentary to the action of the over-the-top extreme sports competition. Also, returning is Camille Kostek, who’ll return to interview the competitors and bring insight from the sidelines.

Ahead of the premiere, TBS treated us to this exclusive blooper reel from the set where Cena, Byer, and Kostek shot promos. They were initially filmed lipsyncing to “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive. At one point, in the clip, Byer accidentally smacks Cena in the back of the head with a Wipeout flag. The WWE legend tells an apologetic Byer, “It’s alright. I get hit in the head a lot.”

Away from the bloopers, in season 2 viewers can expect updated courses that the network promises are “bigger and wetter than ever.” They also tease a special appearance from someone Wipeout fans will know. Only the most elite athletes (or basically those brave enough) test their skills through three main courses: The Qualifier, The Gauntlet, and The Wipeout Zone.

Competitors will have to be ready to get wet and wild, down and dirty, for a crack at $25,000 as they race through the courses, which of course, include the iconic big red balls. Added are also new challenges “Ding Dong Damage” trap door, the “Face Time with Nicole” heavy hammer, and the “Backboned” moving bridge. At the end of each episode, one team will claim the top prize.

Wipeout season 2 premiere, November 7, 9/8c, TBS