Nathan Fillion Embarrasses John Cena in ‘Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special’ (VIDEO)

Talk about making a big splash!

During Wipeout‘s one-hour special Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, the TBS obstacle course competition series gets even wilder than usual (yes, even more than those bonkers big red balls that send competitors flying) with the help of The Suicide Squad cast. First up: a fellow castmate surprises Wipeout host/WWE extraordinaire John Cena, who plays vicious killer Peacekeeper in the flick coming to theaters, and HBO Max on Friday, August 6.

In the exclusive clip, Cena’s co-host Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) displays, what she calls, “an exclusive look of John in The Suicide Squad.” In it, Cena is pictured wearing a pair of “tighty-whities.” Then, she introduces The Suicide Squad actor responsible for sharing the embarrassing pic — Nathan Fillion (The Rookie), who plays T.D.K., a metahuman who can remove his limbs to use as weaponry. Check out the exclusive clip above to see what Fillion says about his hilarious prank…and how he takes it a step farther!

In addition to Fillion, Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special features writer/director James Gunn, with additional wacky cameos from Joel Kinnaman (who plays Rick Flag), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) and Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher II). It also features totally normal people vying for a chance to win the $25,000 prize — and attempting not to make a complete fool of themselves on the course.

Check out the exclusive clip above for all the fun shenanigans with Cena, Byer and Fillion.

Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, Sunday, August 1, 9/8c, TBS