‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Sets Disney+ Debut in Time for Holiday Streaming

Indy (Harrison Ford) is swinging on over to Disney+ just in time for the holiday season as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sets its exclusive streaming debut on the platform for Friday, December 1.

Lucasfilm’s final epic installment to the Indiana Jones franchise will launch at the same time as an all-new feature-length documentary titled Timeless Heroes, which explores the creation of the iconic character. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters earlier this year on June 30 and continues the story of the titular archaeologist on his latest adventure.

Alongside Ford, the film written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp, and director James Mangold features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Timeless Heroes is directed by Laurent Bouzereau and explores Ford’s long-lasting appeal and his upbringing, including his initial introduction into the entertainment business alongside his casting in the Indiana Jones franchise. The documentary will take a deeper look at the impact and inspiration the films have had on viewers as well as the industry. Additionally, Timeless Heroes will reveal never-before-seen footage and interviews from Ford, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, James Mangold, and many more. In other words, it’s a can’t-miss streaming event.

The Indiana Jones franchise memorably kicked off in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first in the five-film series. Taking place in 1936, the original film sets Ford and the team on a successful decades-ranging adventure for the character.

Bouzereau is best known for his HBO feature documentaries Mama’s Boy and Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind as well as his Netflix/Amblin series Five Came Back, which was narrated by Meryl Streep and executive produced by Spielberg. Don’t miss the epic double-feature on Disney+ this winter.

