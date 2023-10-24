Remembering Len Goodman on ‘Dancing,’ Rise and Fall of Milli Vanilli, a ‘Wrexham’ History Lesson, Spotlight on Native America

Dancers from past seasons return to pay tribute to original Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman as couples perform dances inspired by their most memorable year. A documentary relives the short and controversial career of music duo Milli Vanilli. FX’s Welcome to Wrexham looks back at the Welsh town’s most historic tragedy, then revels in the success of its women’s soccer team. PBS showcases contemporary Indigenous life in the second season of Native America.

ABC/Raymond Liu

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

Blasts from the past are on the dance card, when pro dancers from previous seasons return to salute original judge Len Goodman, who passed away in April, with a routine set to Henry Mancini’s immortal “Moon River.” Familiar faces (and feet) include Mark Ballas, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Tony Dovolani, Louis van Amstel, Karina Smirnoff, Anna Trebunskaya, Kym Herjavec and Edyta Sliwinska. The current couples perform dances inspired by pivotal moments from the contestants’ “most memorable year,” with styles including Viennese Waltz, Contemporary, Quickstep and Paso Doble.

Paul Cox/Paramount+

Milli Vanilli

Documentary Premiere

They had the look, but not the voices. Such is the cautionary tale of pop sensation Milli Vanilla, a fraudulent flash-in-the-pan duo who lip-synced and danced their way to the top of the charts, and a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990, before it all fell apart. A new documentary describes how things went wrong for Robert “Rob” Pilatus from Germany and Fabrice “Fab” Morvan from France in one of the music industry’s most notorious scandals. It’s an oddly touching account of how they were conned by their producer, falling out of sync with the music biz.

FX

Welcome to Wrexham

10/9c

Two back-to-back half-hours of the endearing sports docuseries provide more context to the Welsh town that cheers its soccer teams on. The first episode steps back from the competition to reflect on a tragic mine collapse in 1934 that claimed more than 260 lives, a history that Wrexham continues to honor, including with an annual memorial match. The second, more euphoric, episode returns to the Wrexham Women’s Team, aiming for an undefeated season—which would be a first for Wrexham men or women—and an eye towards promotion.

PBS

Native America

Documentary Premiere

With shows like Reservation Dogs, Dark Winds, Canadian import Little Bird and ABC’s canceled Alaska Daily, TV is making significant strides in representing Indigenous cultures. PBS goes the non-fiction route in a second season of Native America, celebrating tradition and innovation in contemporary portraits of Native life. The season opener, “New Worlds,” profiles cutting-edge talents including NASA engineer Aaron Yazzie (Navajo), who designed instruments for the Perseverance Mars rover; Lakota builder Henry Red Cloud, known for his energy-efficient sustainable housing; and First Nations electronic music group The Halluci Nation, fusing hip-hop with a powwow beat.

