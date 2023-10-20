Lindsie Chrisley Shares Thoughts on Reconciling With Sister Savannah Amid Feud

Despite Savannah Chrisley recently saying that reconciliation with her older sister isn’t on the table, Lindsie Chrisley said she is open to patching things up with her younger sibling.

On the latest episode of The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie said she would be willing to talk with Savannah privately to sort out their issues, which have been festering over the past few years.

“If [Savannah] wanted to handle the situation privately, I would be in agreement to do that because again, I never spoke first, I never said anything,” Lindsie said (per Parade). “I kind of took the blame for certain things that I shouldn’t have taken the blame for publicly. I took that on on this podcast myself just for it to go away and for there to be peace.”

However, Lindsie made it clear that she would want the situation handled privately as she’s tired of the public back-and-forth.

“And I still maintain the position that I would be willing to have a conversation privately, but I will not be willing to continue to engage in unhealthy behavior that has been displayed publicly for any purposes, whether that be entertainment attention, whatever the reasons may be. I will not engage in that,” she stated.

The tension between the siblings has been ongoing since Lindsie left the Chrisley Knows Best reality series in 2017. Lindsie, who is Todd Chrisley‘s eldest daughter, had a falling out with her father and her half-siblings, Savannah and Chase, particularly regarding Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s bank and tax fraud case that saw them sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison.

Savannah previously accused Lindsie of working with the investigating government officials during her parent’s tax fraud case. Todd had also accused Lindsie of having an affair with a tax official.

Despite these differences, Lindsie said she wishes the best for Savannah, especially following the recent death of her sister’s ex-boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles.

“I wish her well, especially in this time of grief that she has been publicly navigating,” Lindsie shared. “I wish her to be able to heal. I wish all great things in life coming her way. However, I just wish that situation away from me.”

Savannah touched on her relationship with Lindsie last week in an interview with People, where she said a reconciliation is not on the cards.

“It is very interesting,” she said regarding the falling out with her older sister. “I don’t do well with constant lies and victim mentality, so I’m good… I have realized that as an adult, it’s my responsibility to have healthy relationships and cut out unhealthy ones.”