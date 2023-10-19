Werewolves, ‘Peter and the Wolf,’ ‘Star Trek’s Cave Fixation, ‘Neon’ in Miami
Wolf Like Me
Rosemary’s Baby had it easy compared to the maternity dilemma faced by closeted werewolf Mary (Isla Fisher) and her non-furry mate Gary (Josh Gad) in the second season of the funky horror romcom. While Mary nervously contemplates what exactly she’ll be giving birth to, Gary has his own issues on several fronts, including an investigation into the wolf attacks in the Outback and the arrival of Mary’s former professor (Edgar Ramírez), a hottie who may not realize he’s flirting with bloody disaster.
Peter and the Wolf
Family audiences with more refined sensibilities might flock instead to this evocative animated short inspired by Prokofiev’s classic symphony. With narration from Bono, whose artwork inspired the illustrations, and new arrangements from Gavin Friday, the film follows 12-year-old Peter as he encounters a variety of nature’s creatures when he ventures into the forest to find a rogue wolf.
Star Trek: Lower Decks
“It feels like a third of all our missions are in caves,” gripes Mariner (Tawny Newsome) as the animated Trek comedy indulges in one of its specialties: paying loving homage to the sci-fi franchise’s most time-honored tropes. On an away mission with Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), Mariner’s worst fears are realized when once again, they’re trapped below ground—this time with what appears to be an encroaching carpet of carnivorous moss. As they ponder their fate, each junior officer reflects on a “stupid cave mission” from their past, revealing weird secrets that test their friendship.
Neon
Like a grittier Entourage with a Latinx beat, an eight-part comedy series introduces Tyler Dean Flores as wannabe reggaeton star Santi, who arrives in Miami with best buds Felix (Jordan Mendoza) and Ness (Emma Ferreira) with dreams of music stardom. Making connections while living in a Toyota Corolla, Team Santi gets the attention of an A&R rep (Courtney Taylor) who sets the young performer on the rocky road towards fame.
Loki
The mind-bending Marvel fantasy travels to 19th century Chicago to introduce another version of He Who Remains/Kang (Jonathan Majors): a stammering visionary named Victor Timely, who’s presenting his “Astounding Temporal Marvels” to the World’s Fair. He’s understandably freaked when pursued by various factions who need this variant for their own purposes, including Team Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the rogue Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Building Impossible with Daniel Ashville (7/6c, National Geographic): A British construction entrepreneur visits building sites of enormous scale over five episodes airing consecutively (through 11/10c), including the building of a mega-bridge in Africa, a domed mega-stadium in Los Angeles, a mega-sphere in Las Vegas, an Alpine mega-tunnel and a colossal airship in Silicon Valley.
- Transplant (9/8c, NBC): While Bash (Hamza Haq) and Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) take their relationship to the next level, June (Ayisha Issa) begins her new role in the trauma OR under the demanding supervision of Dr. Novak (Gord Rand).
- The Challenge: USA (10/9c, CBS): A $500,000 grand prize is at stake as the final eight competitors participate in a two-day final challenge, with a male and female champion dividing the spoils in the season finale.
ON THE STREAM:
- Frasier (streaming on Paramount+): When Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) launches his teaching career at Harvard, he’s in for a rude awakening upon realizing his students expect him to put on a show like he did on TV for years: “I’m the cheese wrapped around a dog’s pill!”
- Bodies (streaming on Netflix): A time-tripping mystery thriller, based on a graphic novel, involves the discovery of the same body in the same spot in London over four timelines in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, revealing a centuries-spanning conspiracy.
- Payback (streaming on BritBox): Grantchester’s Morven Christie stars in a six-part thriller from Line of Duty’s producers as a widow plunged into criminal intrigue when she discovers that her murdered accountant husband was laundering money for a Scottish crime boss (Ozark’s Peter Mullan).
- Scavengers Reign (streaming on Max): Crash-landed interstellar travelers try to survive on a surreal planet that defies the laws of physics in an anime-style fantasy.
- God’s Grace: The Sheila Johnson Story (streaming on BET+): Demetria McKinney stars in an inspiring docudrama as Johnson, who retired from the Air Force at 43 after a diagnosis of stage IV metastatic breast cancer, turning her ordeal into a cause, founding a support group for Black men and women fighting the disease.