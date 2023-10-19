Werewolves, ‘Peter and the Wolf,’ ‘Star Trek’s Cave Fixation, ‘Neon’ in Miami

Narelle Portanier/Peacock

Wolf Like Me

Season Premiere

Rosemary’s Baby had it easy compared to the maternity dilemma faced by closeted werewolf Mary (Isla Fisher) and her non-furry mate Gary (Josh Gad) in the second season of the funky horror romcom. While Mary nervously contemplates what exactly she’ll be giving birth to, Gary has his own issues on several fronts, including an investigation into the wolf attacks in the Outback and the arrival of Mary’s former professor (Edgar Ramírez), a hottie who may not realize he’s flirting with bloody disaster.

Peter and the Wolf

Movie Premiere

Family audiences with more refined sensibilities might flock instead to this evocative animated short inspired by Prokofiev’s classic symphony. With narration from Bono, whose artwork inspired the illustrations, and new arrangements from Gavin Friday, the film follows 12-year-old Peter as he encounters a variety of nature’s creatures when he ventures into the forest to find a rogue wolf.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

“It feels like a third of all our missions are in caves,” gripes Mariner (Tawny Newsome) as the animated Trek comedy indulges in one of its specialties: paying loving homage to the sci-fi franchise’s most time-honored tropes. On an away mission with Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), Mariner’s worst fears are realized when once again, they’re trapped below ground—this time with what appears to be an encroaching carpet of carnivorous moss. As they ponder their fate, each junior officer reflects on a “stupid cave mission” from their past, revealing weird secrets that test their friendship.

Series Premiere

Like a grittier Entourage with a Latinx beat, an eight-part comedy series introduces Tyler Dean Flores as wannabe reggaeton star Santi, who arrives in Miami with best buds Felix (Jordan Mendoza) and Ness (Emma Ferreira) with dreams of music stardom. Making connections while living in a Toyota Corolla, Team Santi gets the attention of an A&R rep (Courtney Taylor) who sets the young performer on the rocky road towards fame.

Loki

9/8c

The mind-bending Marvel fantasy travels to 19th century Chicago to introduce another version of He Who Remains/Kang (Jonathan Majors): a stammering visionary named Victor Timely, who’s presenting his “Astounding Temporal Marvels” to the World’s Fair. He’s understandably freaked when pursued by various factions who need this variant for their own purposes, including Team Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the rogue Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).

